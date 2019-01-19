You are here

Home > Technology

US regulators discuss fining Facebook for privacy violations: report

Sat, Jan 19, 2019 - 7:57 AM

[BENGALURU] US regulators have met to discuss imposing a fine against Facebook for violating a legally binding agreement with the government to protect the privacy of personal data, the Washington Post reported on Friday, citing three people familiar with the discussions.

The Federal Trade Commission has been investigating Facebook since last year. It has not finalised its findings in the probe or the total amount of the penalty, according to the newspaper.

Facebook has talked with FTC staff about the investigation, one of the people familiar with the matter told the Post.

However, it is unclear if the company would settle with the FTC by accepting a significant financial penalty, which is expected to be much larger than the US$22.5 million fine the agency imposed on Alphabet's Google in 2012, the report said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Facebook declined to comment.

The FTC, which is affected by the US government shutdown, did not immediately respond to a request to comment. Generally secretive, it took the unusual step last March of announcing the opening of an investigation into Facebook's privacy practices.

The announcement followed news reports that revealed lax oversight by the social media company had enabled a quiz app on Facebook to gather details on 87 million users and share it with now-defunct British political consulting firm Cambridge Analytica.

Facebook has since acknowledged several other lapses in protecting user data, drawing additional scrutiny from regulators around the world.

REUTERS

Editor's Choice

BT_20190119_PG1BRUNCH_3672540.jpg
Jan 19, 2019
Brunch

Keep calm and carrot on: how agritech could transform farming in Singapore

Jan 19, 2019
Government & Economy

Identical bids by linked owners can mean higher prices in govt tenders

Jan 19, 2019
Companies & Markets

Be prepared to 'get nothing' in liquidation, Hyflux warns perp, pref holders

Most Read

1 Where's the pound headed? The jury's out for now
2 Global rally lifts SGD bond prices to record high
3 Google in talks for 400,000 sq ft space at Alexandra Technopark
4 Japan retailer Nojima makes offer for Courts Asia at S$0.205 apiece
5 Expecting big paycheck, a banker is out of a job

Must Read

BT_20190119_PG1BRUNCH_3672540.jpg
Jan 19, 2019
Brunch

Keep calm and carrot on: how agritech could transform farming in Singapore

Jan 19, 2019
Government & Economy

Identical bids by linked owners can mean higher prices in govt tenders

BT_20190119_COAL_3673094.jpg
Jan 19, 2019
Energy & Commodities

Coal price rally firing up SGX-listed miners

BT_20190119_JASURBANA_3672991.jpg
Jan 19, 2019
Real Estate

Surbana Jurong builds new campus in Jurong Innovation District

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening