You are here

Home > Technology

US regulators find Cambridge Analytica deceived Facebook users

Sat, Dec 07, 2019 - 7:39 AM

nz_facebook_071244.jpg
US regulators on Friday said they had found now-defunct British political consulting firm Cambridge Analytica deceived consumers about the collection of Facebook data for voter profiling and targeting.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[WASHINGTON] US regulators on Friday said they had found now-defunct British political consulting firm Cambridge Analytica deceived consumers about the collection of Facebook data for voter profiling and targeting.

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) also found that Cambridge Analytica engaged in deceptive practices relating to its participation in the EU-US Privacy Shield framework - a pact on the cross-border transfer of personal data.

The agency order prohibits Cambridge Analytica from misrepresenting the extent to which it protects the privacy and confidentiality of personal information. It also stops the consulting firm from participating in the EU-US Privacy Shield framework and other similar regulatory organisations.

The impact of the agency order is not immediately clear as the consulting firm is no longer in business.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The order comes after Facebook agreed in July to pay a record-breaking US$5 billion fine to the FTC, in order to resolve a government probe into its privacy practices.

SEE ALSO

Twitter makes global changes to comply with privacy laws

The government agency continues to pursue a separate antitrust investigation of the company.

The FTC's probe into Facebook and Cambridge Analytica was triggered by allegations that Facebook violated a 2012 consent decree by inappropriately sharing information belonging to 87 million users with Cambridge Analytica.

The consultancy's clients included President Donald Trump's 2016 election campaign.

The FTC voted 5-0 to issue the opinion and final order against Cambridge Analytica.

REUTERS

Technology

Ericsson agrees to pay over US$1b to resolve US corruption probe

SoftBank's Masayoshi Son cleaves to guts-led investing in chat with Alibaba's Jack Ma

Samsung to take on iPhone’s popularity with big camera overhaul

Labour group accuses Google of sacking workers to deter unionism

Money FM podcast: How businesses can tackle the talent crunch

Hummingbird targets antibody discovery hurdle in fighting cancer

BREAKING

Dec 7, 2019 08:22 AM
Technology

Ericsson agrees to pay over US$1b to resolve US corruption probe

[WASHINGTON] Swedish mobile telecoms company Ericsson has agreed to pay over US$1 billion to resolve a probe into...

Dec 7, 2019 07:43 AM
Banking & Finance

HSBC chief risk officer and board member Marc Moses to retire

[LONDON] One of HSBC Holdings' most senior executives is expected to announce his departure next week as the global...

Dec 7, 2019 07:37 AM
Consumer

Amazon websites could be added to US list of 'Notorious Markets'

[WASHINGTON] The Trump administration is considering putting some of Amazon.com's overseas websites on a list of...

Dec 7, 2019 07:33 AM
Government & Economy

China and Mexico to hold high-level trade discussions next week

[MEXICO CITY] A high level delegation of Chinese and Mexican business and government representatives are scheduled...

Dec 7, 2019 07:31 AM
Banking & Finance

1MDB scandal: US is discussing Goldman Sachs settlement below US$2b

[WASHINGTON] Goldman Sachs Group could end up paying less than US$2 billion to resolve US criminal and regulatory...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly