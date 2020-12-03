You are here

Home > Technology

US states plan to sue Facebook next week: sources

Thu, Dec 03, 2020 - 7:30 AM

nz_fb_031235.jpg
A group of US states led by New York is investigating Facebook Inc for possible antitrust violations and plans to file a lawsuit against the social media giant next week, four sources familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.
PHOTO: AFP

[WASHINGTON] A group of US states led by New York is investigating Facebook Inc for possible antitrust violations and plans to file a lawsuit against the social media giant next week, four sources familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

The complaint would be the second major lawsuit filed against a Big Tech company this year. The Justice Department sued Alphabet Inc's Google in October.

More than 40 states plan to sign on to the lawsuit, one source said, without naming them.

Facebook declined to comment.

The Federal Trade Commission, whose commissioners met on Wednesday, could file a related complaint with an administrative law judge or in district court.

It is not known what the states plan to include in their complaint. One allegation often made against Facebook is that it has strategically sought to buy small potential rivals, often at a big premium. These include Instagram in 2012 and WhatsApp in 2014.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Technology

Over 1,000 Chinese researchers quit US; agents target Biden team: US officials

Salesforce to buy Slack in US$27.7b megadeal

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi raises US$3.9b in equity deal

Samsung Electronics keeps chairmanship vacant in modest reshuffle

China probe lands on moon to gather first lunar samples in over 40 years

JPMorgan Asset sees opportunities in Japan Internet sector

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 3, 2020 07:36 AM
Government & Economy

Former French President Giscard d'Estaing dies at 94

[PARIS] Former French President Valery Giscard d'Estaing, a key architect of European integration in the early 1970s...

Dec 3, 2020 07:33 AM
Government & Economy

Over 1,000 Chinese researchers quit US; agents target Biden team: US officials

[WASHINGTON] More than 1,000 Chinese researchers have left the United States amid a US crackdown on alleged...

Dec 3, 2020 07:10 AM
Government & Economy

China edges past US as Europe's top trade partner

[PARIS] China pushed past the United States in the third quarter to become the European Union's top trade partner,...

Dec 3, 2020 07:04 AM
Government & Economy

Total Covid cases in Americas up by 30% in one month

[WASHINGTON] The cumulative total of Covid-19 cases surged by nearly 30 per cent across the Americas in just one...

Dec 3, 2020 06:59 AM
Government & Economy

US expects 100 million people vaccinated by February

[WASHINGTON] The US hopes to have immunised 100 million people against Covid-19 by the end of February, a top...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Grab, Gojek close in on terms for merger

DBS, Standard Chartered make further cuts to deposit account rates

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Credit Bureau Asia's IPO 60.8 times subscribed

Broker's take: Singtel is Maybank KE's top telco pick on valuation grounds

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for