You are here

Home > Technology

US tech sector expects record retail revenue despite trade war

Tue, Jan 08, 2019 - 5:50 AM

BT_20190108_KELGADGET8_3661868.jpg
The Consumer Electronics Show will feature 4,500 exhibitors across 2.75 million square feet of exhibit space showcasing artificial intelligence, augmented and virtual reality, and cutting edge devices.
PHOTO: AFP

Las Vegas

THE US tech industry is weathering a crisis of confidence over data protection and a difficult geopolitical situation, with record sales expected in 2019, organisers of the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) said on Sunday.

The Consumer Technology Association (CTA) predicted that US retail revenue in the sector would climb to a record high US$398 billion this year. The forecast was unveiled ahead of the opening of the giant fair which from Jan 8-11 will showcase the newest tech in mobile computing, health, sports, cars, agriculture and more.

"There are so many cool things happening in the consumer electronics industry right now," said CTA vice- president of market research Steve Koenig.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Trends gaining momentum - and expected to be on display on the CES show floor - include super-high resolution 8K televisions, blazingly fast 5G wireless Internet, and virtual aides such as Google Assistant and Amazon's Alexa woven into devices of all kinds.

CTA director of market research Lesley Rohrbaugh pointed out that "digital assistants are going into everything". The CTA forecast revenue growth in the US for smartphones, speakers, homes and watches along with televisions, drones, "in-vehicle tech", and streaming services.

The upbeat outlook, however, has been tempered by concerns about trust and a simmering trade war with China which has seen US President Donald Trump slap hefty tariffs on imports of tech products.

Gary Shapiro, president and chief executive of the CTA, said that the dramatic drop in sales of US goods to China reported by Apple and other firms suggests potential troubles ahead.

"If China catches a cold, we get the sniffles," he told AFP in an interview during the CES media preview day. "The economies are interrelated now. It's something President Trump doesn't quite understand . . . President Trump's motives are appropriate but his tactics are inappropriate."

The trade event features 4,500 exhibitors across 2.75 million square feet of exhibit space showcasing artificial intelligence, augmented and virtual reality, smart homes, smart cities, sports gadgets and other cutting edge devices. Some 182,000 trade professionals are expected.

Visitors are likely to see more dazzling TV screens, intuitive robots, a range of voice-activated devices, and folding or roll-up smartphone displays.

There will be a focus on artificial intelligence that can "personalise" a user's experience with a device or a car, or even predict what someone is seeking - whether it is music or medical care.

But because this ecosystem is built around data, confidence has been eroded by scandals involving Facebook, Google and other guardians of private information.

"Everywhere you go, data is going to be the common denominator," Mr Koenig said while discussing CES trends.

"We are transitioning into the Data Age; I think it is going to be a little bit like The Matrix," he added, referring to the hit 1999 science fiction film.

Mr Shapiro said that he believes the industry is capable of self-regulation, but that Congress could likely act as a result of data protection scandals.

But he added that the US should not follow the example of Europe's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), saying that it is "stifling innovation". "We want to balance innovation with data collection, and it should be situational," he said.

"If your car is about to hit another car, privacy is irrelevant. But if you're talking about someone's medical history, that's very important." AFP

Technology

CJ to hold dialogues to tap collective wisdom for profession's future

Huawei launches server chipset as China reduces import reliance

Chinese investors flee Silicon Valley amid Trump scrutiny

Apple to distribute iTunes shows on Samsung TVs

Immersive technology: using data to drive new workforce and customer experiences

Singapore public can resolve motor accidents disputes online from year-end

Editor's Choice

BP_DBS_070119_5.jpg
Jan 7, 2019
Companies & Markets

Slight 2.5% fall seen in Singapore 2019 dividends in absence of DBS's one-off

BT_20190107_ANGTOPLINE7_3661090.jpg
Jan 7, 2019
Companies & Markets

Sabana Reit getting basics right before going abroad

BT_20190107_RCCOL7_3661103.jpg
Jan 7, 2019
Companies & Markets

Exceptional jobs data helps mask market volatility

Most Read

1 EDB to go into risk-sharing venture financing
2 10 stocks that could surprise in 2019
3 President of The Law Society of Singapore, 3 others named senior counsel
4 Slight 2.5% fall seen in Singapore 2019 dividends in absence of DBS's one-off
5 AGC alleges possible misconduct by lawyer Lee Suet Fern in preparing Lee Kuan Yew's will

Must Read

HighPoint 30 Mount Elizabeth - Photo.jpg
Jan 7, 2019
Real Estate

HighPoint in Mount Elizabeth Road up for collective sale with S$550m guide price

doc73j6auq1ikm11ywulmy2_doc73j55n82ehi10ie5cfq9.jpg
Jan 7, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Jan 7, 2019
Garage

Fitness marketplace startup ClassPass acquires Asia-focused rival GuavaPass

Jan 7, 2019
Transport

Singapore air transport sector to get leg up with new SkillsFuture work-learn programme

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening