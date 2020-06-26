You are here

Verizon suspends advertising on Facebook, joins growing boycott

Fri, Jun 26, 2020 - 7:28 AM

Verizon Communications said on Thursday it was pausing advertising on Facebook following widespread support for a campaign that called out the social media giant for not doing enough to stop hate speech on its platforms.
[BENGALURU] Verizon Communications said on Thursday it was pausing advertising on Facebook following widespread support for a campaign that called out the social media giant for not doing enough to stop hate speech on its platforms.

"We're pausing our advertising until Facebook can create an acceptable solution that makes us comfortable," a Verizon representative said.

Verizon joins a list of US companies that have stopped advertising on Facebook in support of the Stop Hate for Profit campaign, started by several US civil rights groups, even as Facebook worked to contain the growing revolt.

Ice cream brand Ben & Jerry's and outdoor gear companies Patagonia and The North Face are among 10 brands that previously said they would suspend ads on the social media site.

Facebook said it is working with civil rights organisations.

"We respect any brand's decision and remain focused on the important work of removing hate speech and providing critical voting information," said Carolyn Everson, vice-president of global business for Facebook.

