You are here

Home > Technology

Verizon to sell Tumblr as part of scaling back media ambitions

Tue, Aug 13, 2019 - 6:25 AM

BP_Tumblr_130819_11.jpg
Verizon Communications agreed to sell the blogging platform Tumblr to Automattic, the latest sign the wireless giant is dismantling its online empire.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[NEW YORK] Verizon Communications agreed to sell the blogging platform Tumblr to Automattic, the latest sign the wireless giant is dismantling its online empire.

Terms of the transaction weren't material, Verizon said, suggesting Tumblr sold for a tiny fraction of the US$1.1 billion it fetched in 2013. Verizon acquired the site as part of its 2017 purchase of Yahoo.

Automattic already owns a group of publishing sites, including WordPress and Longreads, and sees Tumblr as a good fit. The Wall Street Journal previously reported on the sale, saying that Automattic would take on about 200 staffers.

For Verizon, the sale marks a further retrenchment. It has been cutting staff at its online-media division, which was previously called Oath.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"Today's announcement is the culmination of a thoughtful, thorough and strategic process," Guru Gowrappan, Verizon Media's chief executive officer, said in a statement Monday.

Verizon had originally set out to turn a patchwork of dot-com brands into a thriving online-advertising business, but the strategy never caught fire. And the carrier's new CEO is refocusing on what the company does best: wireless service.

Last year, it wrote down the online business by US$4.6 billion. That erased almost half the value of the entity, which is also home to AOL and the Huffington Post.

BLOOMBERG

Technology

Carmakers warm up to friendly hackers at cybersecurity conference

ByteDance brings Google-like search to China, but with censorship

Social media firms tapped to help curb terrorism

China to push to attract more high-tech manufacturers

Uber freezes hiring of US tech staff, cuts costs

Huawei unveils Harmony, its answer to Android, in survival bid

Editor's Choice

BP_CBD_120819_1.jpg
Aug 12, 2019
Government & Economy

Firms report poorer Q2 results, glum for H2: BT-SUSS survey

BT_20190812_ABEV13_3860352.jpg
Aug 12, 2019
Transport

Charging power still a chicken-and-egg gripe for electric fleets

BT_20190812_CCTOPLINE13_3860372.jpg
Aug 12, 2019
Companies & Markets

Sinostar PEC raises the innovation bar

Must Read

BT_20190813_JLMAS13_3860688.jpg
Aug 13, 2019
Government & Economy

Residents are targets for dirty money fronts in business friendly Singapore

BT_20190813_VICITI_3860727.jpg
Aug 13, 2019
Banking & Finance

Citi puts bigger bet on Singapore with family offices as ace in hand

BP_Monetary Authority of Singapore_130819_2.jpg
Aug 13, 2019
Government & Economy

Two suspicious minds better than one in curbing dirty money flows

BT_20190813_JPKOREA13_3860743.jpg
Aug 13, 2019
Government & Economy

S Korea to drop Japan from its fast-track trade 'white list'

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly