You are here
Video games group Ubisoft investigating allegations of misconduct
[PARIS] French video games group Ubisoft said it was investigating allegations of misconduct at the company, which earlier media reports said centred around charges of sexual misconduct.
"We have started by launching investigations into the allegations with the support of specialised external consultants," it said in a statement dated June 25.
"Based on the outcomes, we are fully committed to taking any and all appropriate disciplinary action. As these investigations are ongoing, we can't comment further," added the company, which did not specify what the allegations were.
REUTERS
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes