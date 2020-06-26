You are here

Home > Technology

Video games group Ubisoft investigating allegations of misconduct

Fri, Jun 26, 2020 - 8:34 PM

[PARIS] French video games group Ubisoft said it was investigating allegations of misconduct at the company, which earlier media reports said centred around charges of sexual misconduct.

"We have started by launching investigations into the allegations with the support of specialised external consultants," it said in a statement dated June 25.

"Based on the outcomes, we are fully committed to taking any and all appropriate disciplinary action. As these investigations are ongoing, we can't comment further," added the company, which did not specify what the allegations were.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Technology

Israel wields startup tech against coronavirus second wave

US lawmakers unveil bid to boost domestic chipmaking industry

More cyber threats in 2019 targeting Singapore businesses: CSA

Creative unveils in-ear headphones with Super X-Fi technology

Verizon suspends advertising on Facebook, joins growing boycott

Battle lines drawn in virtual space, but fight for votes is on the ground

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 26, 2020 08:19 PM
Real Estate

UK shopping mall giant Intu says facing collapse

[LONDON] British shopping centre giant Intu, already hit hard before the coronavirus lockdown, warned Friday that it...

Jun 26, 2020 07:44 PM
Government & Economy

Amid pandemic, SE Asian nations warn of 'alarming' South China Sea incidents

[HANOI] Vietnam and the Philippines warned of growing insecurity in South-east Asia at a regional summit on Friday...

Jun 26, 2020 07:36 PM
Companies & Markets

SIA to record S$123.6m one-off charge following NokScoot's 'likelihood of liquidation'

SINGAPORE Airlines announced on Friday that it will record a total one-off charge of S$123.6 million for the first...

Jun 26, 2020 07:28 PM
Companies & Markets

Wee Hur Holdings to expand student accommodation business in Australia

WEE Hur Holdings announced on Friday that its purpose-built student accommodation (PBSA) business trust in Australia...

Jun 26, 2020 07:19 PM
Government & Economy

ECB president warns of complicated, transformational recovery

[FRANKFURT] European Central Bank president Christine Lagarde said the recovery from the coronavirus pandemic will...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.