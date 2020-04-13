You are here

Home > Technology

Vietnam orders workers at Samsung Display unit to be quarantined after COVID-19 case

Mon, Apr 13, 2020 - 4:29 PM

[HANOI] Authorities in northern Vietnam have ordered people working at a unit of Samsung Display in the country to be quarantined after a worker there tested positive for the new coronavirus.

A 25-year-old worker of the EQC-SI unit of the Samsung Display factory in Bac Ninh province tested positive on Sunday, according to a statement released on Monday by the anti-COVID-19 task force of neighbouring Bac Giang province.

Parent Samsung Electronics Co Ltd confirmed the case, but said Samsung Display's production lines in Vietnam had not been affected.

Nguyen Huong Giang, chair of the People's Committee of Bac Ninh province, told state broadcaster VTV on Monday that 44 people at the unit had been quarantined, and that the factory and buses used to transport workers have been sprayed with disinfectant.

Samsung Electronics is the largest single foreign investor in the Southeast Asian country, and its shipments, mostly smartphones, account for around a quarter of Vietnam's exports.

SEE ALSO

China: Stocks close lower

Vietnam's health ministry has reported 262 COVID-19 cases in the country, and no deaths.

REUTERS

Technology

'Medibot' to do rounds on Malaysian virus wards

Biolidics to distribute Covid-19 rapid test kits in US

Is this stock halal? Islamic finance looks to high-tech future

5G virus conspiracy theory fuelled by coordinated effort

Apple, Google plan software to slow virus, joining global debate on tracking

Prominent China lawyer quits ZTE board after media reports of sexual assault

BREAKING NEWS

Apr 13, 2020 04:13 PM
Stocks

China: Stocks close lower

[HONG KONG] Chinese stocks closed lower on Monday in line with regional trends as investors showed caution about...

Apr 13, 2020 04:01 PM
Government & Economy

Govt will 'come down hard' on those who abuse Covid-19 Temporary Relief Fund: Shanmugam

SINGAPORE'S Home Affairs Minister K Shanmugam has warned that the government will "come down hard" on people who...

Apr 13, 2020 03:53 PM
Stocks

Seoul: Shares drop on Opec+ deal disappointment, pandemic worries

[SEOUL] South Korean shares ended nearly 2 per cent lower on Monday, their sharpest fall in more than a week, as a...

Apr 13, 2020 03:42 PM
Stocks

Tokyo: Nikkei down over 2% on no BOJ buying, strong yen

[TOKYO] Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei stock index closed down more than two per cent Monday on a stronger yen and...

Apr 13, 2020 03:17 PM
Technology

'Medibot' to do rounds on Malaysian virus wards

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysian scientists have created a barrel-shaped robot on wheels that they hope will make the rounds...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.