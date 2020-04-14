You are here

Virgin Australia enters trading halt for aid, restructuring talks amid virus crisis

Tue, Apr 14, 2020 - 8:01 AM

Cash-strapped Virgin Australia entered a trading halt on Tuesday, citing ongoing discussions involving financial assistance and restructuring alternatives to help it weather the coronavirus crisis.
[SYDNEY] Cash-strapped Virgin Australia entered a trading halt on Tuesday, citing ongoing discussions involving financial assistance and restructuring alternatives to help it weather the coronavirus crisis.

The airline, which had requested A$1.4 billion (S$1.27 billion) of loans from the Australian government, said the trading halt on its shares and unsecured notes would remain in place either until an announcement by the company or two trading days, whichever is earlier.

