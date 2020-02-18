You are here

Home > Technology

Vodafone, Telecom Italia offer rivals access to some sites to ease EU concerns

Tue, Feb 18, 2020 - 11:20 PM

file6ud5q9jvtlk1g7c5cmrh.jpg
Vodafone and Telecom Italia offered to give rivals access to some of their infrastructure for up to nine years to allay EU antitrust concerns over their plan to create Italy's largest mobile tower company.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BRUSSELS] Vodafone and Telecom Italia offered to give rivals access to some of their infrastructure for up to nine years to allay EU antitrust concerns over their plan to create Italy's largest mobile tower company, according to a document seen by Reuters.

The companies announced their plan last July. It would see Vodafone transfer its Italian mobile masts to INWIT, TIM's 60 per cent-owned subsidiary. They would each have a 37.5 per cent stake and equal governance rights in the enlarged INWIT.

For the telecoms industry, combining towers or sharing networks to reduce debt and share costs are seen as an alternative to counter EU antitrust regulators' tough line on mergers that reduce the number of players in a market.

Under Vodafone and TIM's proposal, INWIT would make available around 630 sites in towns with more than 35,000 people, allowing rivals to provide current and future mobile and fixed telephony services, said the internal EU paper.

The number of sites available will gradually decrease to just below 400 during the fifth year of the companies' proposal, which would be valid for eight years.

SEE ALSO

Vodafone wins legal battle for A$10.9b Australia merger with TPG Telecom

TIM was not immediately available to comment.

Vodafone did not immediately respond to a request for comment. 

REUTERS

Technology

New Qualcomm chips aim to connect phones to disparate 5G networks

Apple jars investors into coronavirus realities

US considering new wave of China tech restrictions

Apple says will not meet revenue forecasts due to virus

EU to unveil plans challenging US, China tech might

Local SME to mass-produce Sars-CoV-2 diagnostic test kits

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 18, 2020 10:58 PM
Stocks

US: Wall Street slips at open following Apple's sales warning

[NEW YORK] Shares of Apple dragged down Wall Street's main indexes at the open on Tuesday, after a surprise sales...

Feb 18, 2020 10:40 PM
Government & Economy

Indian industry wants import tax cut to tackle coronavirus disruptions

[NEW DELHI] Indian business leaders are calling for cuts in import duties on antibiotic drugs, mobile parts and...

Feb 18, 2020 10:15 PM
Government & Economy

Hong Kong population falls from mid-year amid protests

[HONG KONG] The Hong Kong population at end-2019 declined from the mid-year count for the first time in nearly two...

Feb 18, 2020 09:45 PM
Energy & Commodities

Machine lubricants leave bad taste for palm oil producers, buyers

[KUALA LUMPUR] The palm oil industry, long-accused of large scale deforestation, is bracing for another hit to its...

Feb 18, 2020 09:15 PM
Banking & Finance

Franklin Resources to buy Legg Mason for US$4.5b

[NEW YORK] Franklin Resources agreed to acquire asset manager Legg Mason for almost US$4.5 billion in a deal that...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly
Asean Business
weekly