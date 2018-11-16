You are here

Home > Technology

Walmart's LatAm delivery app eyeing Canada, US

Fri, Nov 16, 2018 - 5:50 AM

Mexico City

CORNERSHOP, a Latin American grocery delivery app being acquired by Walmart, plans to expand into Canada early next year as a test market for the United States, an executive for the three-year-old mobile app said.

Walmart is buying Cornershop, which offers deliveries in Mexico and Chile, for US$225 million.

The deal, one of Walmart's various global investments and tie-ups geared at helping the retailer compete with Amazon.com Inc, is slated to close by year's end.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

In the US, Walmart is the largest seller of groceries but grapples with the challenge of swiftly delivering fresh food to the homes of online customers.

The company has promised to make such deliveries in 100 US cities by the end of 2018 and so far covers nearly 50 markets.

In a race to meet its goal, the company is working with several small delivery companies including Doordash and Postmates after ditching partnerships with ride-share companies Uber and Lyft.

Cornershop chief technology officer Daniel Undurraga said in an interview on Tuesday that Cornershop plans to launch in Toronto in the first quarter next year.

If it does well, Vancouver and Montreal would follow. If Canada is successful overall, Mr Undurraga said, the US could be the next target. "Canada is a good test market for launching a service in the US. It is very similar, but smaller," he added.

Walmart did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Judith McKenna, chief executive of Walmart International, said in September that Cornershop was expected to provide a learning experience for Walmart's markets beyond Mexico and Chile. An English-language version of the app will roll out within a month as part of preparation for the Canada launch, Mr Undurraga said.

Cornershop still needs to partner with a local payments company and recruit workers in Canada. About 11,000 people currently work for Cornershop across 11 cities in Mexico and Chile.

Apart from Walmart the platform also offers deliveries from various retailers, including Costco Wholesale Corp and Mexican chains Chedraui and La Comer. Mr Undurraga said Cornershop is building firewalls so that Walmart cannot access customer data from other stores.

The company will also consider raising delivery fees to account for higher labour costs in Canada and the US. Cornershop generates other revenue through advertising, commissions from retailers and price mark-ups.

The technology, however, is already in place. "We have our own tools for being able to do this without a lot of effort," Mr Undurraga noted. REUTERS

Technology

Uber posts US$1b quarterly loss as growth in bookings slows

Cisco shines as new areas of business pay off

Nepal's first robot waiter is ready for orders

Data breaches are now a case of when, not if

Element AI forges partnerships with GIC, SGInnovate, SMU

Blockchain-based firm MVL Foundation unveils cab booking app TADA Taxi

Editor's Choice

20171218_1513600128232_382292571236899_0_zd2l_zuann.jpg
Nov 15, 2018
Stocks

Death knell for contra trading as T+2 looms

BT_20181115_JLIMF15_3617979.jpg
Nov 15, 2018
Government & Economy

Digital currency for the freedom to quaff a pint

2018-11-12T041019Z_1678418836_RC1E4F897C10_RTRMADP_3_SINGAPORE-AIR-RESULTS.jpg
Nov 15, 2018
Companies & Markets

SIA's transformation plan bearing fruit despite fuel-related cost pressures

Most Read

1 China-backed RCEP trade deal pushed back to 2019
2 DBS shuffles senior management team, grooms talent within
3 DBS makes senior management changes
4 Death knell for contra trading as T+2 looms
5 SGX moves to T+2 securities settlement cycle starting Dec 10

Must Read

doc72rkxg45hvd1jygj559w_doc6ux6k3n5u6gqq0l95s.jpg
Nov 15, 2018
Real Estate

Lawrence Wong, Redas chief give different takes on cooling measures

fintech.jpg
Nov 15, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

nz-condo-151021.jpg
Nov 15, 2018
Real Estate

New private home sales in October dive by nearly 48% over September amid absence of new launches

Nov 15, 2018
Startups

GrabPay wallets to allow instant remittance overseas from early 2019

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening