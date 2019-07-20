You are here

White House to host meeting with tech executives on Huawei ban: sources

Sat, Jul 20, 2019 - 6:59 AM

US officials including Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow will host a meeting at the White House on Monday of semiconductor and software executives to discuss the US ban on Huawei Technologies Co Ltd, two sources briefed on the meeting said on Friday.
The United States placed Huawei on the Commerce Department's so-called Entity List in May over national security concerns. US parts and components generally cannot be sold to those on the list without special licenses.

However, US President Donald Trump, who is seeking to revive trade talks with China, announced late last month that US companies would be allowed to sell products to Huawei.

The White House did not immediately comment on the meeting.

One of the sources said invited companies included chipmakers Intel Corp, Micron Technology Inc, Qualcomm Inc and Broadcom Inc. Microsoft Corp was also invited.

Intel and Qualcomm declined to comment.

The United States may approve licenses for companies to restart new sales to Huawei in as little as two weeks, a senior US official said last week.

