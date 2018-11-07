You are here

Home > Technology
COMMENTARY

Why Grab doesn't have a handle on Indonesia

Unlike rival Go-Jek, the Singapore company can't develop into a super-app there as it lacks a coveted e-money licence issued by the central bank
Wed, Nov 07, 2018 - 5:50 AM

A RIDE-HAILING rivalry is gearing up in Southeast Asia.

With a fresh US$2 billion war chest, Singapore-based GrabTaxi Holdings Pte is doubling down on its expansion into Indonesia. Meanwhile, Go-Jek Indonesia PT is tiptoeing into its main competitor's home turf, and making a foray into Vietnam's buzzing cities.

Jockeying for success probably comes naturally to the companies' founders, who were once friends and classmates at Harvard Business School. Both recognised the opportunity and wagered on scale in a region where demographics work in their favour.

The success of that strategy depends on a bet that all millennials are alike: that in the age of Facebook and Instagram, the online habits of a 22-year-old Vietnamese wouldn't be too different from an Indonesian's.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

In Asia, startups have also tapped into the rise of the super-app, a one-stop shop for all of your personal needs. Tencent Holdings Ltd's WeChat is a good example. (The trend is distinct from the US, where specialised apps dominate: Amazon.com for shopping, iMessage for chatting and Uber for transportation.)

On this measure, Go-Jek has gotten it right. Besides booking a ride, you can pay bills, order food, send express packages and find house cleaners without leaving the Go-Jek app. You can even hire a hairdresser, using Go-Glam.

Grab, by comparison, offers only food and express-package delivery beyond its ride-hailing options.

Even if Grab wanted to develop into a super-app, it couldn't in Indonesia. Unlike Go-Jek, the Singapore company doesn't have a coveted e-money licence issued by the central bank.

Such a permit enables Go-Jek to service consumers who don't have a bank account or credit card. With Go-Pay, users can top up at convenience stores, or simply hand cash to one of the company's one million drivers. The money instantaneously shows up in an e-wallet account.

Having suspended Grab's e-wallet late last year, Bank Indonesia in May followed up with new regulations designed to curb outside influence. So if you're a startup with more than 49 per cent foreign ownership, forget it. Grab now partners with OVO, Indonesian conglomerate Lippo Group's e-wallet, meaning it must cede some control over user experience and technology.

In Indonesia, offering an e-wallet is vital because banks are so behind on technology. From my conversations with startups in Jakarta last week, an online transfer's drop rate could be as high as 70 per cent. On Shopee, an e-commerce site owned by Sea Ltd, more than 20 per cent of goods ordered are abandoned at the payment stage because bank interfaces are so clunky.

Go-Jek is clearly flaunting its e-wallet licence. An express-delivery package from Bloomberg's Jakarta office to the central bank - a 1.6 kilometre ride - cost 13,000 rupiah (S$1.20) during morning rush hour, but "only 12,000 rupiah with Go-Pay!" according to an ad on its app.

One can't help but wonder what will happen to Go-Jek's licence if foreign funding keeps flowing in. It's reportedly close to raising another US$1.5 billion from the likes of Google, JD.com Inc and Tencent, following a US$1.5 billion cash infusion led by the latter in February.

Bear in mind Go-Jek is now Indonesia's largest private sector employer and helps provide a solution to a voter-sensitive issue: Jakarta's notorious traffic jams. Does Bank Indonesia really want to upset the apple cart?

Speaking at a private equity investors' forum in Ho Chi Minh City in May, Rohan Monga, Go-Jek's chief operating officer, went to great pains to emphasise that its

Vietnam venture, known as Go-Viet, is operated by locals. It knows only too well the importance of perception. BLOOMBERG

  • This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.

Editor's Choice

BT_20181106_JLWRAP6_3609394.jpg
Nov 6, 2018
Companies & Markets

Banks set to deliver fatter margins in coming quarters

BP_Yuan_061118_4.jpg
Nov 6, 2018
Government & Economy

Sovereign investors shift forex holdings amid political risks

BT_20181106_KRBUKIT6_3609220.jpg
Nov 6, 2018
Real Estate

Sakae Holdings founder Douglas Foo selling bungalow for S$16.13m

Most Read

1 Grab seizes big deals ahead of Go-Jek's arrival
2 Sakae Holdings founder Douglas Foo selling bungalow for S$16.13m
3 DBS Q3 profit up 76% on higher loan income, lower allowances
4 IPO activity disappoints in 2018 as big plans get iced
5 DBS chief flags steeper drop in mortgage loans growth this year

Must Read

BT_20181106_JLWRAP6_3609394.jpg
Nov 6, 2018
Companies & Markets

Banks set to deliver fatter margins in coming quarters

BP_Yuan_061118_4.jpg
Nov 6, 2018
Government & Economy

Sovereign investors shift forex holdings amid political risks

BT_20181106_HENG67UE0_3609372.jpg
Nov 6, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore may need to review 2019 growth forecasts: Heng

BT_20181106_VMCHINA6_3609383.jpg
Nov 6, 2018
Government & Economy

Xi pledges that China will open up its markets further

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening