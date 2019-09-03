You are here

Home > Technology

Xiaomi boosts shares with HK$12b buyback plan

Tue, Sep 03, 2019 - 12:19 PM

nz_xiaomi_290840.jpg
Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi Corp said on Tuesday it will buy back up to HK$12 billion (S$2.13 billion) worth of stock in its biggest equity repurchase, sending its shares up nearly 7 per cent.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SHANGHAI] Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi Corp said on Tuesday it will buy back up to HK$12 billion (S$2.13 billion) worth of stock in its biggest equity repurchase, sending its shares up nearly 7 per cent.

The Beijing-based company, which listed its shares in July last year, has lost nearly a third of its market value so far this year. Its growth has slowed sharply as the global smartphone market has shrunk and local competition has increased.

Xiaomi's market share in China declined by a fifth in the April-June quarter even as that of smartphone giant Huawei Technologies surged by 31 per cent, according to research firm Canalys.

Xiaomi's stock has also been hit by losses at the Hong Kong stock market, which has plunged since massive anti-government protests started in the city in June. Companies on the city's exchange have collectively bled US$152 billion in value since June.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The stock repurchase news comes less than a week after Xiaomi scrapped an already delayed plan to offer equity in mainland China to attract investors. The company said then it had adequate capital and would focus on business development.

"The board believes that a share repurchase in the present conditions will demonstrate the company's confidence in its own business outlook and prospects," Xiaomi said in a stock exchange filing.

Xiaomi's current financial resources will enable it to implement the repurchase while maintaining a solid financial position, the company said.

Xiaomi shares jumped as much as 6.8 per cent to HK$8.92 on Tuesday. 

REUTERS

Technology

Tiny Japan firm helps to crack code for next-gen computer chips

'Sense of urgency', as top tech players seek AI ethical rules

China's red-hot face-swapping app Zao provokes privacy fear

Telstra raises earnings outlook on delayed NBN rollout pain

Chinese face-swapping app goes viral, sparks privacy concerns

Australia's Telstra raises earnings outlook on delayed NBN rollout pain

Editor's Choice

nz_hotel_030919.jpg
Sep 3, 2019
Real Estate

Singapore hotel rates, bookings surge in July; stronger H2 expected

BT_20190903_PGRAFF3DSUP_3881048.jpg
Sep 3, 2019
Companies & Markets

Raffles Education boss says signed note a 'friendly agreement' and not meant for court use

nz_dbs_030923.jpg
Sep 3, 2019
Companies & Markets

DBS to launch ETF portfolios for retail investors

Must Read

nz_atms_060812_0.jpg
Sep 3, 2019
Banking & Finance

New digital banks no major threat to Singapore’s Big 3: Fitch Ratings

IMG_1257.jpg
Sep 3, 2019
Garage

Shopee opens new HQ building at Science Park to house up to 3,000 staff

Sep 3, 2019
Companies & Markets

Kimly's sponsor says ex-Pokka CEO not mastermind of IPO; CAD probe ongoing

nz_30rafflesplace_030966.jpg
Sep 3, 2019
Real Estate

Retail, office space at former Chevron House launched for sale at up to S$507.9m

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly