You are here

Home > Technology

Xiaomi puts indefinite delay on CDRs in blow to China's plans for tech listings

Sat, Jun 23, 2018 - 2:09 PM

2018-05-03T091828Z_2108312550_RC187F1F4560_RTRMADP_3_CKHUTCHISON-XIAOMI.JPG
Saudi Arabia's monarch may have opened the door for Saudi women like Shahd to start driving, but she still needs to sneak out of the house to take lessons.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[HONG KONG] Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi Corp said on Saturday there is no timeframe for a mainland share offering, casting doubt on Beijing's efforts to lure foreign-listed Chinese tech giants back home.

Xiaomi had been expected to raise up to US$10 billion, split between its Hong Kong and mainland offerings. But in a surprise move earlier this week, it postponed its mainland share offering until after it completes its scheduled July 7 listing in Hong Kong.

It did not say when it would restart its China depositary receipts (CDRs) issuance process or why it was postponing the mainland offering.

Sources told Reuters the decision was mainly because of a dispute between the company and Chinese regulators over the valuation of its CDRs, but the company denied this.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"We've had many rounds of discussions with the (Chinese) regulators and reached a consensus that to ensure the quality of our CDR issuance, it's better that we go public in Hong Kong first," Xiaomi's chief financial officer, Shou Zi Chew, told a press conference in Hong Kong.

Xiaomi, which also makes internet-connected devices, has lined up US$548 million from seven cornerstone investors including US chipmaker Qualcomm Inc for its blockbuster Hong Kong IPO, Reuters reported on Thursday.

The Hong Kong offering is set to be the first listing under new exchange rules designed to attract tech floats, as competition heats up between Hong Kong, New York and the Chinese mainland.

It is selling about 2.18 billion shares at a price range of HK$17 to HK$22 each, representing a multiple of 22.7–29.3 times 2019 earnings forecast by its underwriting syndicate.

The IPO values the Beijing-based, Cayman-domiciled company at US$54.3 billion to US$70.3 billion after a 15 per cent "greenshoe" or over-allotment option which can be sold if there is demand. If the greenshoe is exercised, Xiaomi's free float will be 9.99 per cent of its enlarged share capital.

The new valuation range is far below the US$100 billion touted by sources earlier this year and below the more recent US$70 billion plus valuation target that some analysts and investors see as aggressive.

Xiaomi Chief Executive and co-founder Lei Jun said he expected to expand its product range and international market presence. Xiaomi's phones are currently sold in 74 countries.

"I agree the smartphone market in the next 10 years will grow slowly. But still, it is a giant market," Mr Lei said.

Set up in 2010, the company doubled its smartphone shipments in 2017 to become the world's fourth-largest maker, according to Counterpoint Research, defying a global slowdown in smartphone sales.

Alongside smartphones, Xiaomi makes dozens of internet-connected home appliances and gadgets, including scooters, air purifiers and rice cookers.

REUTERS

Technology

Want to feel happier? Your phone might help

Drumming it up

Tencent's creating an online trading platform for Chinese bonds

YouTube offers creators new ways to earn money

Singtel continues digital transformation with focus on cybersecurity, digital marketing

MyRepublic moves into telco space; launches 3 mobile plans

Editor's Choice

BT_20180623_SELEGIE_3479221.jpg
Jun 23, 2018
Real Estate

Selegie Centre, Peace Centre trying for en bloc sale again

BT_20180623_JEHASHIDA23SQ1G_3479246.jpg
Jun 23, 2018
Companies & Markets

Off to San Francisco for Hashida Sushi's next phase of growth

BT_20180623_BRUNCH10B_3478291-2.jpg
Jun 23, 2018
Brunch

Brace yourself: ICO hype is at a new high

Most Read

1 S$5m value in PropNex prospectus for agents' transfer causing a stir
2 MyRepublic moves into telco space, launching 3 mobile plans for all users
3 Salaries for highly-skilled Singapore workers set to surge due to global talent crunch: study
4 Marina One Residences launching tower at average S$2,700-S$2,800 psf
5 Najib explains why he had so many luxury handbags, lots of cash, jewellery
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20180623_SELEGIE_3479221.jpg
Jun 23, 2018
Real Estate

Selegie Centre, Peace Centre trying for en bloc sale again

BT_20180623_JEHASHIDA23SQ1G_3479246.jpg
Jun 23, 2018
Companies & Markets

Off to San Francisco for Hashida Sushi's next phase of growth

2018-06-21T020128Z_1958552088_RC16529F6DE0_RTRMADP_3_GLOBAL-MARKETS.JPG
Jun 23, 2018
Energy & Commodities

Opec agrees to modest hike in oil supply after Iran softens stance

fed-bg-64480f2c-5e75-11e8-a4a4-c070ef53f315.jpg
Jun 23, 2018
Banking & Finance

Largest US banks eye more share buybacks, investments after clearing 1st stress test stage

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening