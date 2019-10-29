You are here

Home > Technology

Xi's blockchain talk triggers frenzy in China tech shares

More than 60 technology stocks surged by the daily 10% limit in Shanghai and Shenzhen after the president's call
Tue, Oct 29, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Beijing

CHINESE investors snapped up every blockchain-related stock in sight after President Xi Jinping said Beijing wants to speed up development of the technology.

The gains were widespread Monday, with Zhejiang Huamei Holding Co Ltd and Julong Co Ltd among more than 60 tech shares surging by the daily 10 per cent limit in Shanghai and Shenzhen.

The excitement coincided with a 30 per cent rally in Bitcoin, and also boosted stocks with more tenuous connections to blockchain, such as baby-food producer Beingmate Co and selfie-app developer Meitu Inc.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Mr Xi said China will increase investment in blockchain technology after chairing a study session last week on developing the industry, state-owned Xinhua reported late Friday. The market reaction shows how far an endorsement from Mr Xi can go in China, where high-level officials on Monday began their first major policy meeting since early 2018.

SEE ALSO

China's bid for commodity price clout extends to natural gas

"Most of these firms, especially those that are just beginning to state their connection with blockchain today, are trying to take advantage of the hype," said Li Shiyu, fund manager at Guangdong Xiaoyu Investment Management Co.

"It shows how much excitement can be triggered by something stressed as a priority by the top man himself."

The Shenzhen Information Technology Index jumped 5.1 per cent Monday, its biggest advance in two months. Hundsun Technologies Inc, Easysight Supply Chain Management Co, YGSOFT Inc and the dozens more companies with officially registered blockchain businesses rose by the limit.

In Hong Kong, traders singled out Meitu due to its plans for an encrypted user-identification system. The shares surged as much as 30 per cent. Pantronics Holdings Ltd - which earlier this month said it will change its name to "Huobi Technology", a reference to a digital currency exchange - rallied as much as 67 per cent. American depository receipts of Chinese blockchain companies also surged Friday.

Investors also added pressure on other firms to jump on the blockchain hype, using an online Q&A platform to submit thousands of questions on their plans to use the technology.

"Please proactively make expansion plans in blockchain to jump on state policies - doing so would be the best reward to investors," urged one shareholder of development-store operator Hunan Friendship & Apollo Commercial Co. BLOOMBERG

Technology

Lazada doubling down on logistics

UK lawmakers call for action on banks, big tech to avoid IT failures

Microsoft's Pentagon contract changes cloud computing game, but likely to stir protests

Even eagles have data roaming limits, researchers find

China studying blockchain application for forex: regulator

WhatsApp in the Arab world: an essential but controversial tool

BREAKING

Oct 28, 2019 11:02 PM
Companies & Markets

Mermaid bags US$162m contract extension for Middle East subsea services

A JOINT-VENTURE company formed between Mermaid Maritime and a local offshore services operator has secured a ...

Oct 28, 2019 08:21 PM
Companies & Markets

KIT's Basslink says will comply with 'unnecessary' pricing directive

BASSLINK, the undersea power cable company, said on Monday that the new directive from Australian state enterprise ...

Oct 28, 2019 07:19 PM
Companies & Markets

Sponsor will pay for Queen Mary repairs, says Eagle Hospitality Trust

URBAN Commons, the sponsor of Eagle Hospitality Trust (EHT), is responsible for all the repair work that EHT's Queen...

Oct 28, 2019 02:24 PM
Consumer

Taylor Swift headlines Alibaba Singles' Day concert

[HONG KONG] Taylor Swift will headline Alibaba's Singles' Day next month in Shanghai, turning her considerable star...

Oct 28, 2019 01:55 PM
Government & Economy

Hong Kong enters recession as protests show no sign of relenting

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong has fallen into recession, hit by more than five months of anti-government protests that show...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly