You are here

Home > Technology

YouTube hit with discrimination suit by black video artists

Fri, Jun 19, 2020 - 4:52 PM

rk_youtube_190620.jpg
A lawsuit filed this week in federal court accuses YouTube of discriminating against African American video makers and viewers by factoring in race when it comes to filtering or monetising content.
PHOTO: AFP

[SAN FRANCISCO] A lawsuit filed this week in federal court accuses YouTube of discriminating against African American video makers and viewers by factoring in race when it comes to filtering or monetising content.

The suit filed in a courthouse in the Silicon Valley city of San Jose on Tuesday seeks class action status and names as defendants the leading video sharing platform and its parent companies Google and Alphabet.

"Under the pretext of finding that videos violate some vague, ambiguous, and non-specific video content rule, defendants use computer driven racial, identity and viewpoint profiling and filtering tools to restrict, censor, and denigrate" blacks, the suit argued.

YouTube uses metadata and other ":signals" from videos to make decisions about filtering content or placing money-making advertising based on race, according to the suit.

"Defendants continue to knowingly, intentionally, and systematically block, demonetise and deny plaintiffs and other persons similarly situated, their contractual and other legal rights to access YouTube based on the colour of their skin or other protected racial traits, rather than the material in their videos," the suit contended.

SEE ALSO

Registration of HC Surgical's Julian Ong as doctor conditional for now

Triggers for YouTube filtering software include tags on videos referencing white supremacy, police brutality, and "Black Lives Matter", according to the suit.

YouTube did not immediately return a request for comment.

Google on Thursday boosted to US$1 billion the amount of free advertising it will give non-profits this year, taking special interest in groups combatting racism and damage done by the coronavirus pandemic.

Google has also committed US$275 million to help black artists on YouTube, fund African American small businesses and other projects.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Technology

Cyber security firm says hackers are planning phishing attack with fake MOM e-mails

Google giving US$1b in ads to non-profits this year

Australia under broad cyberattack from 'state' actor: prime minister

Facebook pulls Trump ads over Nazi symbol

Micron donates S$2.5m to Covid-19 treatment research, 5 charities

Trump administration proposes rolling back protections for big tech

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 19, 2020 04:47 PM
Government & Economy

Malaysia partially reopens borders to expats, medical tourists

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia will partially reopen its borders to those holding certain employment passes while allowing...

Jun 19, 2020 04:37 PM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks close with gains

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks ended the week on a high Friday as traders took heart from the further easing of...

Jun 19, 2020 04:29 PM
Government & Economy

Indonesia business chamber says 6.4m jobs lost so far in pandemic

[JAKARTA] Around 6.4 million Indonesians have lost their jobs due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic and new...

Jun 19, 2020 04:21 PM
Government & Economy

Europeans working with US to restructure WHO, top official says

[BRUSSELS] European governments are working with the United States on plans to overhaul the World Health...

Jun 19, 2020 04:15 PM
Stocks

Seoul: Shares end week higher as recovery hopes offset ongoing pandemic worries

[SEOUL] South Korean shares on Friday ended the week higher as investors looked ahead to an economic recovery...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.