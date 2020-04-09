You are here

Home > Technology

Zoom hires former Facebook security chief to beef up privacy, safety

Thu, Apr 09, 2020 - 12:18 AM

file79xmb7ah71czjn4eiyf.jpg
Zoom Video Communications has tapped former Facebook security chief Alex Stamos as an adviser and set up an advisory board to improve the privacy and security of its rapidly growing video-conferencing app amid a global backlash.
PHOTO: AFP

[WASHINGTON] Zoom Video Communications has tapped former Facebook security chief Alex Stamos as an adviser and set up an advisory board to improve the privacy and security of its rapidly growing video-conferencing app amid a global backlash.

Millions of users flocked to Zoom's platform in the past few weeks, attracted by its ease of use, as coronavirus-led lockdowns forced people to work from home. Many schools around the world also started using its free offering for online classes.

That in turn attracted scrutiny of its platform and Zoom faced widespread criticism from users worried about the lack of end-to-end encryption of meeting sessions, routing of traffic through China and "zoombombing", where uninvited guests crashed meetings.

In a series of tweets  in late March, Mr Stamos called on Zoom to be more transparent and roll out a 30-day security plan.

Following those tweets, Zoom Chief Executive Officer Eric Yuan called up Mr Stamos, asking him to help the company build up its security, privacy and safety capabilities as an outside consultant.

SEE ALSO

Zoom Video Communications tops IPO range to raise US$751m

"Zoom has some important work to do in core application security, cryptographic design and infrastructure security, and I'm looking forward to working with Zoom's engineering teams on those projects," Mr Stamos, now an adjunct professor at Stanford University, wrote in a blog post on Wednesday.

Taiwan and Germany have put restrictions on its use, while Elon Musk's SpaceX has banned the app over security concerns. The company has also been slapped with a class-action lawsuit.

"It would be in Zoom's best interests to conduct a full scale investigation into the security lapses and provide a report of whether or not the lapses led to an actual compromise," said Theresa Payton, a former White House Chief Information Officer and currently CEO of Fortalice Solutions.

To address the concerns, Zoom has embarked on a 90-day plan and has formed a CISO Council, which includes chief information security officers of HSBC, NTT Data, Procore and Ellie Mae, to discuss about privacy, security and technology issues.

It has also set up a board to advise CEO Yuan on privacy issues. The initial members include executives from VMware , Netflix, Uber and Electronic Arts .

"I would think, however, that whatever issues Mr Stamos and advisory board identify will take more than 90 days to fix, revise, or change in the network," said Summit Insights Group analyst Jonathan Kees.

Zoom, which competes with Microsoft's Teams and Cisco's Webex, has seen daily users jump to 200 million from 10 million and the stock surged to a record high in March.

The recent concerns, however, have shaved 31 per cent from the stock's March high of US$164.94 through Tuesday's close. 

REUTERS

Technology

Apple partner Foxconn to start making ventilators in US

With Singapore lockdown underway, 'essential' chipmakers count on less disruption

Internet overseers seek crackdown on coronavirus website scams

Twitter's Jack Dorsey pledges US$1b for Covid-19 relief effort

Samsung Q1 beats estimates; chips likely to prop up virus-hit Q2

WhatsApp tightens sharing limits to curb virus misinformation

BREAKING NEWS

Apr 8, 2020 11:33 PM
Government & Economy

Bernie Sanders suspends 2020 Democratic campaign

[WASHINGTON]  US Senator Bernie Sanders has suspended his presidential campaign, his team said Wednesday, clearing...

Apr 8, 2020 11:15 PM
Companies & Markets

HG Metal gets approval to continue on-site operations

HG METAL Manufacturing's wholly-owned subsidiary HG Construction Steel has received approval from the Ministry of...

Apr 8, 2020 10:54 PM
Companies & Markets

Hyflux asks for postponement of scheme meetings, extension of moratorium

HYFLUX on Tuesday filed urgent applications in the High Court to postpone the scheme meetings scheduled to take...

Apr 8, 2020 10:43 PM
Companies & Markets

China Haida looking into the freezing of two bank accounts of its subsidiary after interim court order

Mainboard-listed China Haida said in a statement on Wednesday that it has come to its attention that two bank...

Apr 8, 2020 10:34 PM
Government & Economy

EU ministers fail to agree on coronavirus economic rescue

[BRUSSELS] European Union finance ministers failed in all-night talks to agree on more economic support for their...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.