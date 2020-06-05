You are here

ZoomInfo IPO priced at US$21 per share in largest US tech listing this year

Fri, Jun 05, 2020 - 11:49 AM

ZoomInfo Technologies priced its initial public offering (IPO) at US$21 per share, above its upwardly revised target range, in the largest US technology listing so far this year, the company said early Thursday.
[NEW YORK] ZoomInfo Technologies priced its initial public offering (IPO) at US$21 per share, above its upwardly revised target range, in the largest US technology listing so far this year, the company said early Thursday.

The listing is the latest in a packed week for IPOs, which have rebounded after market turmoil in March and April as Covid-19 pandemic delayed many listings.

The Carlyle Group-backed business intelligence platform said it sold 44.5 million shares, which at US$21 a share would raise US$934.5 million and value the company at just over US$8 billion.

On Wednesday, Warner Music Group's stock popped 8 per cent on its Nasdaq debut, after selling US$1.90 billion in shares toward the higher end of its target range.

ZoomInfo said its customers in industries most impacted by the pandemic, including retail, restaurant, hotels, airlines and oil and gas may reduce their technology or sales and marketing spending, which could adversely impact its business.

JPMorgan and Morgan Stanley were the lead bookrunners for the IPO. ZoomInfo shares are due to begin trading on the Nasdaq on Thursday under the trading symbol "ZI".

