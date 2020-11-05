You are here

Home > Technology

Zuckerberg, Bezos gain most on Day One of post-election limbo

Thu, Nov 05, 2020 - 3:14 PM

file7cyf1kh4vls18dnezke5.jpg
Despite lingering uncertainty over the US election, the country's ultra-rich already have plenty to celebrate.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SAN FRANCISCO] Despite lingering uncertainty over the US election, the country's ultra-rich already have plenty to celebrate.

Tech billionaires in Silicon Valley saw a hotly contested ballot question on the employment status of gig workers pass in their favour, while an Illinois measure to swap the state's flat income tax with a graduated system went down in defeat after Citadel's Ken Griffin spent millions to oppose it.

Across the board, the 167 US billionaires gained US$57.4 billion on Wednesday as investors bid up stocks, sending major averages to the biggest rallies in five months. Amazon.com's Jeff Bezos led the way with a US$10.5 billion gain, while Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg added US$8.1 billion.

The victories cap four years of robust gains for the country's wealthiest people. During US President Donald Trump's first term, the richest US residents added both wealth and stature thanks to surging equities markets and a raft of tax cuts. The net worth of Americans on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index went from less than US$1.8 trillion on election night in 2016 to more than US$2.8 trillion in late October.

PROP 22

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

The big tech win was the passage of Proposition 22 in California, a ballot measure to exempt Uber Technologies, Lyft and DoorDash from a state law requiring them to classify most of their workers as employees. The win sent Uber and Lyft shares soaring in New York trading, giving a boost to the fortunes of some of its largest shareholders.

Garrett Camp, co-founder of Uber and the only executive of either ride-sharing firm on the Bloomberg index of the world's 500 richest people, saw his fortune climb almost US$350 million to US$3.4 billion.

The ride-hailing and food-delivery companies backing the measure poured a record US$200 million into the campaign. That spending will likely pay off for many of the companies as Uber and Lyft alone will save more than US$100 million annually on employment costs, according to one estimate.

In Illinois, Mr Griffin sunk US$54 million in a campaign opposing the tax change, while billionaire governor JB Pritzker, a Democrat and Hyatt hotels heir, spent more than US$56 million supporting its passage. The measure was rejected by 55 per cent of voters.

"The citizens of Illinois have delivered a clear message to our political leaders in Springfield," said Mr Griffin, whose trading and asset-management firm is based in Chicago. "Now is the time to enact long-overdue reforms to save our state from fiscal ruin."

SENATE CONTROL

The election also dealt a win to some of the country's wealthiest as Republicans picked up seats in the House of Representatives and maintained their control of the Senate. Those majorities could thwart efforts by a potential Joe Biden administration to pass measures targeting the highest earners, such as tax hikes or changes in estate tax laws.

Despite Wednesday's big gains, not everything came up aces for Mr Zuckerberg on election night, including a California ballot measure that would have allowed taxes to be raised on commercial properties with much of the money earmarked for education. Mr Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan spent millions trying to get Proposition 15 passed, but as at Wednesday afternoon, support for the measure was lagging with about three-quarters of the ballots counted.

Still, the billionaire with most at stake in the election is probably Mr Trump, whose path to a second term now hinges on the battleground states of Nevada, Pennsylvania and Arizona.

BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Technology

Apple faces shortages in power chips for iPhone 12: sources

Churchill Spac eyes AT&T's DirecTV stake

PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X to be launched next week

Ant's Asean ambitions may take backseat to battles at home

Singapore rides pan-Asian data centre trend

GIC-backed SpaceDC launches premium data centre in Jakarta

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 5, 2020 03:34 PM
Consumer

Nintendo hikes Switch sales forecast as pandemic boosts home gaming

[TOKYO] Japan's Nintendo Co on Thursday hiked the sales forecast for its hit games console Switch to 24 million...

Nov 5, 2020 03:33 PM
Real Estate

Two conservation shophouses in Clarke Quay for sale with S$6.2m guide price

TWO adjourning conservation shophouses in Clarke Quay have been placed for sale via private treaty, with an...

Nov 5, 2020 03:27 PM
Consumer

AstraZeneca expects vaccine data this year, sales beat estimates

[FRANKFURT] AstraZeneca, the British drugmaker working on one of the world's leading Covid-19 vaccine candidates, on...

Nov 5, 2020 03:11 PM
Banking & Finance

ING to cut 1,000 jobs as costs miss estimates in Q3

[AMSTERDAM] ING Groep NV will cut 1,000 jobs and close offices in South America and some in Asia as it looks to cut...

Nov 5, 2020 03:05 PM
Stocks

Tokyo: Nikkei hits over two-year high on Wall Street boost

[TOKYO] Japanese shares ended at a more than two-year high on Thursday, buoyed by overnight Wall Street gains, while...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Hot stocks: Singapore banks jump after Q3 profits trounce estimates

HDB resale prices rise for fourth month in October: SRX

Broker's take: DBS downgrades SIAEC to 'hold' on slower MRO unit recovery

Phase Three of Singapore's reopening could last for a year or more: Gan

DBS Q3 profit skids 20%; OCBC's earnings drop 12%

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for