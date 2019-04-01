You are here

Home > Technology

Zuckerberg calls for global Internet regulations

Facebook chief recommends overarching rules on hateful content, election integrity, privacy and data portability
Mon, Apr 01, 2019 - 5:50 AM

BT_20190401_KELZUCK1_3739234.jpg
Mr Zuckerberg's comments mark his most visible effort so far to shape the discourse around the way Facebook collects information, uses and disperses it around the world.
PHOTO: AFP

New York

FACEBOOK Inc chief executive officer Mark Zuckerberg called for new global regulations governing the Internet on Saturday, recommending overarching rules on hateful and violent content, election integrity, privacy and data portability.

In a statement that was also published as an op-ed in the Washington Post, Mr Zuckerberg said the company is seeking regulations that would set baselines for prohibited content and require companies to build systems for keeping harmful content to a minimum.

"We have a responsibility to keep people safe on our services," he said. "That means deciding what counts as terrorist propaganda, hate speech and more. We continually review our policies with experts, but at our scale we'll always make mistakes and decisions that people disagree with."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Mr Zuckerberg's comments mark his most visible effort so far to shape the discourse around the way the company collects information, uses and disperses it around the world.

Facebook has been the target of probes by various governments after news broke about a year ago that it allowed the personal data of tens of millions of users to be shared with political consultancy Cambridge Analytica. Earlier last month, it came under fire for taking too long to take down a live video of a shooting in New Zealand and allowing it to be circulated across the Internet. Millions of users also had personal information accessed via a recent breach.

Over the past year, lawmakers have focused greater scrutiny on the company and its immense influence, asking its executives - including Mr Zuckerberg - to testify in front of Congress to explain the proliferation of misinformation, hate speech and election manipulation on the platform.

In his post, Mr Zuckerberg proposes that "regulation could set baselines for what's prohibited and require companies to build systems for keeping harmful content to a bare minimum".

The tech industry has long said that Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act is vital to its ability to operate open platforms. The provision exempts companies from being liable for user-generated content.

Facebook built a content-scanning system that over the years has added rules based on reactions to changes in user behaviour or public uproar after an incident such as the New Zealand mass shooting.

Last week, the company moved to ban content that references white nationalism or white separatism from the platform.

When the website's users or computer systems report posts as problematic, they're sent to one of the company's 15,000 content moderators around the world, who are allowed to take content down only if it violates a rule.

But that process is not always precise. "Lawmakers often tell me we have too much power over speech, and frankly I agree," Mr Zuckerberg wrote in Saturday's post. "I've come to believe that we shouldn't make so many important decisions about speech on our own."

Mr Zuckerberg said Facebook would welcome common standards for verifying political actors, citing practices deployed by advertisers in many countries of verifying identities before buying political ads. He also suggested updating laws to include "divisive political issues" in addition to candidates and elections.

"Every day we make decisions about what speech is harmful, what constitutes political advertising, and how to prevent sophisticated cyberattacks," he added. "But if we were starting from scratch, we wouldn't ask companies to make these judgments alone."

The billionaire said it'd be good for the Internet if more countries adopted rules such as the European Union's General Data Protection Regulation as a common framework.

Facebook has an incentive to play a strong role in the debate around technology companies' data regulation. The company's rapid revenue growth and billions of dollars in profits are fuelled by collecting numerous data points around its customers and making that easily available to advertisers.

Progressive groups have been urging the US Federal Trade Commission to carve up Facebook and split off its popular services Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger into their own companies. In January, Mr Zuckerberg announced that Facebook is planning to integrate the chat tools of those products, making a breakup harder to accomplish if the services are more tightly intertwined. The move has also increased concerns about transparency into how Facebook's data collection works.

Privacy regulations "should protect your right to choose how your information is used - while enabling companies to use information for safety purposes and to provide services," he noted. "It shouldn't require data to be stored locally, which would make it more vulnerable to unwarranted access."

Mr Zuckerberg also said there should also be rules guaranteeing portability of data that protects information when it moves between services.

The Facebook chief's statement was in keeping with his efforts this year to frame the company's more critical problems as part of broader issues for the Internet at large. BLOOMBERG

READ MORE:

Technology

Money FM podcast: The Hot Seat: Cybersecurity and how to prevent election hacking

Daimler asks EU antitrust regulators to probe Nokia patents

14 firms to represent Singapore at Hannover Messe tech show in Germany

800,000 blood donors' personal data accessed illegally and possibly stolen; police investigating

Australia plans tougher social media laws for failing to thwart violent content

Forex firm TransferWise to sell stake in new fundraising round: sources

Editor's Choice

BT_20190330_KITKIAT_3738343.jpg
Mar 30, 2019
Companies & Markets

Remisier concedes front-running before executing trading instructions from defendant

BP_Eddy Lee_300319_3.jpg
Mar 30, 2019
Garage

Corporate big fish must swim smarter, not just faster, to surf startup wave

BP_Tuaspring_300319_4.jpg
Mar 30, 2019
Companies & Markets

PUB gives Hyflux's Tuaspring till April 30 to cure defaults

Most Read

1 Corporate big fish must swim smarter, not just faster, to surf startup wave
2 Hyflux saga: Focus needed despite the noise
3 Feb home loans shrink for first time since 2006
4 AMP Capital completes sale of AA Reit management rights, stake to AIMS Financial
5 Penny stocks trial: Remisier concedes front-running trading instructions from defendant Quah

Must Read

BT_20190330_PG1COVERNEW_3738154.jpg
Mar 30, 2019
Brunch

Beyond the core: Singapore's office decentralisation

BT_20190330_JLLEND30_3738500.jpg
Mar 30, 2019
Government & Economy

Feb home loans shrink for first time since 2006

BT_20190330_GRAB_3738833.jpg
Mar 30, 2019
Companies & Markets

Grab aims to double workforce to 3,000 by 2020

BT_20190330_KITKIAT_3738343.jpg
Mar 30, 2019
Companies & Markets

Remisier concedes front-running before executing trading instructions from defendant

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening