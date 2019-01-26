You are here

Home > The Raffles Conversation

A cut above

Gwee Lian Kheng, widely credited for building UOL's diversified portfolio in real estate and hospitality, looks back fondly on a stellar 45-year career with one of Singapore's leading developers.
Sat, Jan 26, 2019 - 5:50 AM
angelat@sph.com.sg

BT_20190126_RAFCONNEW_3678937.jpg
"Life is like that - you cannot win all. On the whole, I have to say that I have been blessed to have very few disappointing moments. I worked well with the board and earned their trust in executing some of the major transactions." - Gwee Lian Kheng.
PHOTO: UOL GROUP LTD, SINGAPORE

IF RARE jewel collections reflect their owners' distinct tastes and preferences, then clearly Gwee Lian Kheng, the retiring chief executive of UOL Group, is a man with sharp eyes for details and beauty - qualities which have helped the property group clinch global recognition like the FIABCI

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BT_20190126_COVER26_3678293-1.jpg
Jan 26, 2019
Brunch

Too many cooks: The heat is on in the catering business

BT_20190126_AGOLAM26_3679004.jpg
Jan 26, 2019
Energy & Commodities

Olam unveils 6-year plan to refresh portfolio

BT_20190126_YORESI26_3679067.jpg
Jan 26, 2019
Real Estate

Singapore private property market set to face demand tests in 2019

Most Read

1 StanChart makes its first Singapore trade finance deal using blockchain
2 Davinder Singh to leave Drew & Napier and set up own practice
3 DBS pilots QR red packets for Chinese New Year
4 Yongnam CEO selling Binjai Park good class bungalow for S$40m
5 Hotel projects capturing interest of investors, developers
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

file6y5fqonfeleuwx2mgz7.jpg
Jan 25, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore factory output misses forecasts for December with 2.7% growth

debrief.jpg
Jan 25, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

SL_taxi_250119_72.jpg
Jan 25, 2019
Companies & Markets

Broker's take: DBS keeps 'buy' on ComfortDelGro amid optimism about new ride-hailing rules

SL_imda_250119_64.jpg
Jan 25, 2019
Government & Economy

New cybersecurity roadmap for telecom industry underway

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening