As Austrian as red bull
Forget The Sound of Music and bucolic yodelling. Karin Fichtinger-Grohe, Austria's first resident ambassador to Singapore, is more excited about being in Asia, now that Austria is making the region a focus of its foreign policy.
FOR a top-ranking diplomat, Austria's self-professed "startup ambassador" to Singapore comes across as remarkably down to earth. "Let me just finish a cigarette" are the first words from Karin Fichtinger-Grohe, 51, as she answers the door to The Business Times at her apartment. "Can I get you
