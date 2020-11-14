You are here

Home > The Raffles Conversation

Fuelling the future

There are diverse paths on the journey to a decarbonised world, says Jochen Eickholt, who leads the charge at Siemens Energy in supporting customer transitions to a more sustainable energy future.
Sat, Nov 14, 2020 - 5:50 AM
janiceh@sph.com.sgclaudiat@sph.com.sg

BT_20201114_JOCHEN_4323433.jpg
Hydrogen-related activities are currently "rather low in revenue" for Siemens Energy, says Dr Eickholt. "So for us it's more an investment in the future."
BT PHOTO: DESMOND WEE

IN a world where renewables are gaining increasing stature, environmentalists might look askance at firms that persist in traditional energy generation.

Yet that is perhaps too black-and-white a way of viewing the imperative of moving towards sustainable energy.

"The energy...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 14, 2020 08:48 AM
Energy & Commodities

Gold gains on mounting pandemic, vaccine worries

[BENGALURU] Gold rose on Friday as increasing coronavirus infections globally re-ignited concerns about the economic...

Nov 14, 2020 08:31 AM
Energy & Commodities

Oil falls on rising Libya output, coronavirus surge

[NEW YORK] Oil prices fell about 2 per cent on Friday, pressured by swelling output from Libya and fears that rising...

Nov 14, 2020 08:26 AM
Stocks

US: Wall Street ends volatile week with gains, S&P at record

[NEW YORK] After an unpredictable week, Wall Street finished Friday on a high note, shrugging off concerns over the...

Nov 14, 2020 08:23 AM
Stocks

Europe: Shares end flat as virus cases rise, logs weekly gains

[BENGALURU] European shares ended flat on Friday as surging coronavirus cases compounded fears of the damage to the...

Nov 14, 2020 05:50 AM
Companies & Markets

Lower investment income, weaker hospitality drag down OUE's Q3 revenue

PROPERTY developer OUE on Friday posted a 52.5 per cent drop in third-quarter revenue to S$134.2 million, due to...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

China President Xi Jinping decided to halt Ant Group's IPO: report

Singaporean Liang Ting Wee named Total Oil Asia Pacific chief, country chair

Double, double oil and trouble as layoff axe falls on Jurong Island

Stocks to watch: SIA, SATS, ComfortDelGro, Golden Agri, OUE C-Reit, Metro, UMS

UOB staff to get to work from home two days a week

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for