Going green, driving development

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
YOU might say that Achim Steiner was born for his role as administrator of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).
Born in Brazil to German parents in 1961, he grew up in an era shaped by the Cold War - when, as he put it, the divide between rich and poor was often demarcated by
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg