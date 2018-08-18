You are here

Home > The Raffles Conversation

Retirement rethink

Rich Nuzum, president of Mercer's wealth business, reckons traditional notions about investment risks and fees - and yes, the idea that people should stop working at a certain age - are ripe for reassessment.
Sat, Aug 18, 2018 - 5:50 AM
gen@sph.com.sg@GenCuaBT

BT_20180818_RICH1_3534579.jpg
"One of Mercer's very strong house views is that we need to retire the concept of retirement - or at least the idea of a normal retirement age. The worst thing we can do is to tell people that it's normal to retire at 50 or 60 or 65, or that it's desirable to do that, because we know that when someone retires, their mental and physical health declines more rapidly than if they remained involved in work. They also lose their labour market flexibility and the value of their human capital much more quickly." - Rich Nuzum.
BT PHOTO: YEN MENG JIIN

AT 24, Rich Nuzum was only the second person hired for Mercer's investment consulting business in Japan in 1992. He had just completed a graduate Monbusho Fellowship in international economics in Tokyo University. That in itself was impressive, but it was most likely his ability to speak and

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The Raffles Conversation

Crusader for fintech rules

Green warrior

Real estate game changer

Unbound by rules

Relearning the ropes

Shooting for the stars

Editor's Choice

BT_20180817_ABAFRICA_3534533.jpg
Aug 17, 2018
Startups

Singapore fintech firms joining the dots in Africa's digital frontier

TLH_3777.JPG
Aug 17, 2018
Government & Economy

Smaller suppliers can use unaudited financials to bid for govt tenders

BT_20180817_KRSENGKANG175L1U_3534795.jpg
Aug 17, 2018
Real Estate

CapitaLand and CDL team up again - this time for Sengkang mixed development

Most Read

1 Keppel Land CFO Lim Kei Hin dies
2 SGX eyes billion-dollar Reits, consumer, tech, healthcare IPOs in coming months
3 CapitaLand-CDL tie-up clinches Sengkang Central site for S$777.78m
4 CapitaLand and CDL team up again - this time for Sengkang mixed development
5 OCBC prices S$1b perps at 4%, first callable in 2023
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

2018-05-14T054401Z_1310621133_RC14C2397C10_RTRMADP_3_SINGAPORE-ECONOMY-TRADE.JPG
Aug 17, 2018
Government & Economy

Volatile pharma drives Singapore non-oil exports up 11.8% in July to beat forecasts

2018-05-14T054401Z_1310621133_RC14C2397C10_RTRMADP_3_SINGAPORE-ECONOMY-TRADE.JPG
Aug 17, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Aug 17, 2018
Companies & Markets

Brokers' take: Starhill Global Reit upgraded to 'buy' by OCBC

Aug 17, 2018
Companies & Markets

Midas ordered to pay US$7.3m to CRRC

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening