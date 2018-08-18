You are here
Retirement rethink
Rich Nuzum, president of Mercer's wealth business, reckons traditional notions about investment risks and fees - and yes, the idea that people should stop working at a certain age - are ripe for reassessment.
AT 24, Rich Nuzum was only the second person hired for Mercer's investment consulting business in Japan in 1992. He had just completed a graduate Monbusho Fellowship in international economics in Tokyo University. That in itself was impressive, but it was most likely his ability to speak and
