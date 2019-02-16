You are here
Slick shift: Philip Morris' future vision
Is Philip Morris' new "smoke-free" mission statement a radical reinvention of the tobacco company - or sheer hypocrisy? COO Jacek Olczak says matter-of-factly - it's a strategic no-brainer.
THE world's biggest listed tobacco company has a vision - to completely stop selling cigarettes.
Philip Morris International, owner of six of the world's top 15 cigarette brands including Marlboro, has publicly declared that it wants to build a "smoke-free future" by replacing all
