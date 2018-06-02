You are here

Home > The Raffles Conversation

Tech Titan

Since leaving Oracle for Infor, Charles Phillips has been on a shopping spree to retool the enterprise software firm. The IT mogul and former Obama adviser sees business potential even in trade tensions and protectionist borders. BY ANNABETH LEOW
Sat, Jun 02, 2018 - 5:50 AM
leowhma@sph.com.sg@AnnabethLeowBT

BT_20180602_ABCHARLES2_3455888.jpg
"Businesspeople have a certain skill set and experience, and I think explaining how commerce works and what drives job growth is always important in any country - because everybody wants to grow and generate wealth. And that's always good for a politician when that's happening."- Charles Phillips
BT PHOTO: LEE JIA WEN

AS former United States president Bill Clinton's campaign strategy ran: "It's the economy, stupid."

And Charles Phillips, the 59-year-old chief executive of software firm Infor, knows something about that, from his time on Barack Obama's post-recession presidential economic recovery

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BT_20180602_KRFUND2_3459080.jpg
Jun 2, 2018
Real Estate

Japanese activist shareholder sells penthouse at a slight loss

BT_20180602_VICUBE2_3458796.jpg
Jun 2, 2018
Cubicle Files
Opinion

Bend the rules, so that workers don't break

BT_20180602_PG1_COVER_3458354.jpg
Jun 2, 2018
Brunch

The Grab effect

Most Read

1 Hot stock: StarHub share price hits 9-year low
2 Discovery's portfolio of 11 TV channels to be dropped from StarHub after June 30
3 URA, HDB release sale sites at Dairy Farm Road, Sims Drive and Tampines Avenue 10
4 Italian political turmoil roils Asian equity markets, 'monumental' compared to Greek crisis
5 Mainstream brokerages enter en bloc fray
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BT_20180602_NSCAPITA2_3459021.jpg
Jun 2, 2018
Companies & Markets

CapitaLand group CEO to retire on Dec 31

Jun 2, 2018
Government & Economy

Flexi-work arrangements - good idea hurt by mindsets and stigma

BT_20180602_LLPENNY2RFH8_3458996.jpg
Jun 2, 2018
Companies & Markets

Penny-stock crash case to proceed to trial

Jun 2, 2018
Transport

S'pore incurs costs on HSR project pending clarification from Malaysia

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening