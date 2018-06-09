You are here
The intricacy of problem-solving
As CEO of global tech consultancy ThoughtWorks, Guo Xiao brings an engineer's mindset to helping clients tackle complex issues.
AS a hiring pitch, it wasn't exactly rosy softsell. In 1999, at a campus recruitment event at Northwestern University in the United States, two engineers were trying to interest a young computer scientist in their small Chicago-based firm.
"They said: 'We solve the most difficult, complex
