The law's middleman

David Grief, chief executive of Essex Court Chambers Duxton, sheds light on his profession - the English world of barristers' clerks - "aides" who not only manage the lawyers' work diaries and run their firms' business, but often are also their confidants and counsellors. Fifty years on, Mr Grief is one of the most esteemed in the trade.
Sat, Jan 23, 2021 - 5:50 AM
kellyng@sph.com.sg@KellyNgBT

BT_20210123_RAF_4416225.jpg
"I am a senior clerk. But because the term 'clerk' tends to be regarded outside the legal world in Singapore as an inferior and administrative profession, it was thought it's better that I call myself a CEO. But I still regard myself as a senior clerk." - Mr Grief, CEO of Essex Court Chambers Duxton.
BT PHOTO: YEN MENG JIIN

AT the attic unit of a nondescript shophouse along Duxton Hill, the floors are neatly but furiously lined with stacks of legal documents and news printouts, with only a sporadic empty spot.

Often the first in the building to be abuzz with activity at 7.30am on weekdays, this office is...

Stay up to date with The Business Times for