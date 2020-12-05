You are here

Home > The Raffles Conversation

Window of opportunity

Faced with tougher challenges in a post-Covid world, firms must get cracking now, says Renee McGowan, CEO Asia of Mercer. What they do in the next 12 months will define them for decades to come, she believes.
Sat, Dec 05, 2020 - 5:50 AM
peckming@sph.com.sg@PeckmingBT

BT_20201205_PMCGOWANUYP5_4352420.jpg
"The Covid-19 crisis has taught companies crucial ESG lessons and the importance of stakeholder capitalism. I believe it'll drive a new wave of ESG awareness and adoption, and see companies build back better with more inclusive and responsible practices." - Renee McGowan.
PHOTO: MERCER

FIRMS still standing must be thinking that the worst is over, after having seen the coronavirus pandemic sweep away many businesses in the past year. Renee McGowan, the new Asian head of leading consulting firm Mercer, says their troubles have only just begun.

It's understandable if the...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

The Raffles Conversation

For the love of science

Connecting Cloud to Asean

Fuelling the future

Global strategist

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 4, 2020 11:31 PM
Latest Earnings

Latest Earnings

Dec 4, 2020 11:06 PM
Garage

Gaming startup mod.io raises US$4m from Sequoia's Surge

MOD.IO, a content service for gaming studios, has raised US$4 million in seed capital led by led by Sequoia Capital...

Dec 4, 2020 11:02 PM
Consumer

Ikea announces second India store

[MUMBAI] Ikea said on Friday it will open its second Indian store on December 18, seeking to woo the nation's...

Dec 4, 2020 10:59 PM
Life & Culture

Indian jeweller's 12,638-diamond ring sets world record

[NEW DELHI] An elaborate floral-shaped ring sporting 12,638 tiny diamonds has earned a place in the Guinness World...

Dec 4, 2020 10:56 PM
Banking & Finance

Mystery surrounds US$7b outflow from Vanguard S&P 500 fund

[NEW YORK] A record outflow from one of Vanguard Group's biggest exchange-traded funds is stirring speculation over...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Grab-Singtel, Sea selected for digital full bank licences

Singapore welcomes four digital banks with Grab-Singtel, Sea nabbing coveted full-bank licences

Ant Group, Greenland-linked consortium selected for digital wholesale bank licences

Grab-Singtel digital bank to add 200 local staff by end-2021

Who will be Singapore's next digital banks?

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for