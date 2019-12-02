You are here

Quotation of taxable book-entry Singapore Government Bonds

Mon, Dec 02, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Dec 1, 2019 10:45 PM
Real Estate

92 apartments sold at One Holland Village Residences

A CONSORTIUM comprising Far East Organization, Sekisui House and Sino Group has sold 92 units at One Holland Village...

Dec 1, 2019 08:26 PM
Real Estate

Mapletree announces closing of Australian private trust of A$654m in fund equity

MAPLETREE Investments has succcessfully closed a new Australian private commercial trust at about A$654 million (S$...

Dec 1, 2019 05:07 PM
Government & Economy

MOF seeks views, suggestions for Budget 2020

AHEAD of Singapore's Budget, which is slated to be unveiled in February, the Ministry of Finance is seeking the...

