When the chips are down

Fri, Nov 08, 2019 - 5:50 AM

BT ILLUSTRATION: SIMON ANG

SINGAPORE'S semiconductor industry, which provides over 60,000 jobs, is today facing another down cycle, made worse by uncertainties due to the US-China trade war.

Will it continue to be a key pillar of the local economy as we move to higher value-added output? Or is the Singapore semiconductor sector losing its edge over the rest of the region - and China? In Brunch this Saturday in The Business Times Weekend, we look at the landscape for the key electronics cluster.

Moving on up seems to be the theme of the day for businesses employed in providing essential goods and services. That upgrade has never been more crucial than now, for banks. In The Raffles Conversation, DBS CEO Piyush Gupta tells what it takes to take a bank digital in a mature market, and why he's not going anywhere.

In the wake of an impending Brexit, should you take your chances with the pound or the euro? Chart View columnist Daryl Guppy draws on the technicals.

CFA Singapore Insights pinpoints the common areas of misunderstanding that surround ESG integration, that are obstacles to buy-in.

JTC to build new semiconductor facility in Tampines, refurbish 4 wafer fab parks

What does it mean to have a personal relationship with your boss, or your client? Management Unleashed explains why relationships (rather than corruption) matter in business.

In The Finish Line, we assess the chances of the eight tennis players competing at this weekend's ATP Finals in London.

And in our Health page, a revealing look at a common food that harbours surprisingly high levels of arsenic - rice.

weekly