You are here

Home > Transport

20 dead as bus plunges into gorge in Indian Kashmir

Mon, Jul 01, 2019 - 1:38 PM

[SRINAGAR, India] At least 20 people were killed on Monday when an overcrowded bus plunged into a gorge in Indian-administered Kashmir, police said.

The bus skidded off a road in the remote Kishtwar region and fell into a deep, narrow valley, senior police official M. K. Sinha said.

Twenty passengers died instantly and 10 others were badly injured, Mr Sinha told AFP.

Seven of those were in critical condition and were evacuated to a nearby hospital.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Road accidents are common in the mountainous parts of the northern state of Jammu and Kashmir, owing to its rugged terrain, with speeding and overcrowding adding to the safety hazards.

A separate crash on Monday in neighbouring Himachal Pradesh killed three school students and their driver, the Press Trust of India reported.

Last week, 11 students on their way to a picnic were killed when their bus fell into a gorge in Shopian district of Kashmir, officials said.

Some 150,000 people die in road accidents on average each year in India, according to official figures.

AFP

Transport

Plane crash in Texas kills 10 people: officials

Air traffic stops at Libya's Tripoli Mitiga airport after air strike

Electricity billionaire building the Tesla of Thailand

Giant Beijing airport set to open on eve of China's 70th birthday

Network Rail makes indicative offer for British Steel assets

Baltic Exchange Shipping Insights

Editor's Choice

BT_20190701_JLASIA_3822459.jpg
Jul 1, 2019
Government & Economy

Intra-Asia trade adds on muscle as US-Sino spat drags on

BT_20190701_LLKOPITIAMFP62_3822167.jpg
Jul 1, 2019
Technology

Kopitiam takes e-payment to next level with cryptocurrencies

file760vxsax5qboeiriizi (1).jpg
Jul 1, 2019
ASEAN Business

Non-tariff barriers hurdle for Asean community targets

Most Read

1 Xi fires shots at US before Trump meet, without mentioning him
2 Time to grab banks' promotional fixed deposit rates before probable interest rate cut at next US Fed meeting?
3 Prime US Reit prices IPO at US$0.88 per unit in downsized deal
4 Heavy fog causes flight delays, cancellations at Sydney Airport
5 US, North Korea to reopen talks after surprise Trump-Kim meeting

Must Read

AK_sgsm_0107.jpg
Jul 1, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore ranks top in VAT, GST compliance: study

AK_sgsl2_0107.jpg
Jul 1, 2019
Real Estate

HDB resale flat prices dip 0.2% in Q2: flash estimates

Jul 1, 2019
Technology

US artificial intelligence firm Digital Reasoning expands to Asia with new Singapore office

Jul 1, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: CapitaLand, Suntec Reit, Dasin Retail Trust

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening