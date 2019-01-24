25% auto tariffs could cause recession in EU & Japan, hit the financial markets

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
WHILE everyone's attention has been focused on the trade tension between the United States and China, there is another trade hot potato that warrants close monitoring.
The issue that should be on everyone's radar is a possible 25 per cent tariff on car imports into the US
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg