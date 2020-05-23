You are here

Home > Transport

97 dead, 2 survivors from Pakistan plane crash: health ministry

Sat, May 23, 2020 - 8:00 AM
UPDATED Sat, May 23, 2020 - 11:09 AM

nz_Karachi_230552.jpg
Ninety-seven people were killed and two survived when a passenger plane crashed into homes in Pakistan's southern city of Karachi, health officials said on Saturday.
PHOTO: AFP

[KARACHI] Ninety-seven people were killed and two survived when a passenger plane crashed into homes in Pakistan's southern city of Karachi, health officials said on Saturday.

The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) plane had made multiple approaches to land at the city's airport when it came down in a residential area, damaging buildings and sparking a rescue operation that lasted into the night.

All passengers and crew had been accounted for and the bodies of those killed had been recovered from the crash site, the Sindh Health Ministry said, adding that 19 had been identified.

A local hospital earlier reported it had received the bodies of people killed on the ground.

The site remained cordoned off on Saturday morning.

SEE ALSO

Plane crashes in Pakistan with 99 on board, many feared dead

The crash sent plumes of smoke were into the air as rescue workers and residents searched the debris for people and as firefighters tried to extinguish the flames.

An AFP reporter witnessed charred bodies being loaded into ambulances.

PIA said the plane lost contact with air traffic control just after 2.30pm (0930 GMT) travelling from Lahore to Karachi.

The disaster comes as Pakistanis prepare to celebrate the end of Ramadan and the beginning of Eid al-Fitr, with many travelling back to their homes in cities and villages.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Transport

Nasa gives go-ahead for first crewed SpaceX flight on May 27

Plane crashes in Pakistan with 99 on board, many feared dead

ComfortDelGro Q1 net profit halves on weak ridership amid virus outbreak

At the airport, expect plexiglass, face masks, long queues

Pakistan passenger plane crashes in residential area

Volkswagen weighs expansion for China budget-car brand Jetta

BREAKING NEWS

May 23, 2020 11:06 AM
Life & Culture

Germans opt for staycations as virus fears linger

[OSTSEEBAD BINZ, Germany] Germans usually love their sun-soaked summer holidays abroad. But fears of a second wave...

May 23, 2020 11:03 AM
Government & Economy

Ramadan rule-breakers: Indonesians try to beat Eid exodus ban

[JAKARTA] Indonesians are turning to smugglers and bogus travel documents to get around bans on an annual end-of-...

May 23, 2020 09:43 AM
Government & Economy

Dozens of Chinese companies added to US blacklist in latest Beijing rebuke

[WASHINGTON] The United States said on Friday it would add 33 Chinese firms and institutions to an economic...

May 23, 2020 09:15 AM
Government & Economy

US sees 1,260 coronavirus deaths in past 24 hours: Johns Hopkins

[WASHINGTON] The United States recorded a further 1,260 deaths from Covid-19 on Friday, bringing its total to 95,921...

May 23, 2020 09:14 AM
Government & Economy

China reports no new virus cases for first time

[BEIJING] China on Saturday reported zero new coronavirus infections for the first time since it started reporting...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.