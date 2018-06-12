You are here

Home > Transport

Adient CEO resigns, company slashes profit outlook

Tue, Jun 12, 2018 - 12:05 AM

[MICHIGAN] Car seats maker Adient Plc said on Monday Chief Executive Officer R Bruce McDonald is stepping down and the company slashed its profit forecast for the year, sending its shares tumbling 17 per cent.

The company said former General Motors Co CEO Frederick Henderson will take over as interim chief, while Mr McDonald will remain an adviser until Sept 30.

The Michigan-headquartered company said its operating performance was running behind plan, and forecast free cash flow of up to negative US$100 million for fiscal 2018.

It forecast adjusted EBITDA of about US$1.25 billion for the year. It had previously forecast adjusted EBITDA to come in at low end of a US$1.40 billion-US$1.45 billion range.

Mr Henderson was most recently chief executive at SunCoke. He will leave his position on Adient's governance committee, but remain a board member.

Adient also named John Barth, its current lead director, as interim chairman.

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Transport

Jaguar Land Rover preps for electric era by moving SUV from UK

Norwegian Air says Roll-Royce engine problem a concern

Swire unit Haeco surges as parent plans US$382m buyout

Swire unit Haeco surges as parent plans US$382m buyout

Modi's plan to get millions more Indians flying faces turbulence

Modi's plan to get millions more Indians flying faces turbulence

Editor's Choice

BP_semiconductor_110618_2.jpg
Jun 11, 2018
Technology

No swan song for Singapore semiconductors

BP_Lee_110618_8.jpg
Jun 11, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore-North Korea trade can grow if UN sanctions are lifted, says PM

BT_20180611_UWSUMMIT11K1QD_3466903.jpg
Jun 11, 2018
Government & Economy

Trump-Kim summit: S$20m bill to host US-North Korea meeting

Most Read

1 S'pore seeking arrest of Jho Low in 1MDB scandal since 2016
2 Jervois Hill bungalow sold for record S$2,729 psf on land area
3 Kim, Trump expected to arrive in Singapore on Sunday
4 No swan song for Singapore semiconductors
5 Singapore-North Korea trade can grow if UN sanctions are lifted, says PM
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_TrumpLee_110618_103.jpg
Jun 11, 2018
Government & Economy

US president meets PM Lee at Istana, says Trump-Kim summit will 'work out nicely'

BP_TrumpLee_110618_103.jpg
Jun 11, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

BP_Capella_110618_66.jpg
Jun 11, 2018
Government & Economy

Trump-Kim summit will strengthen strong ties between US and Singapore: American business group

Jun 11, 2018
Government & Economy

Trump accepts invitation to make state visit to Singapore in November

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening