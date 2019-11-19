You are here

Air Arabia signs US$14b Airbus A320 order

Tue, Nov 19, 2019 - 12:12 AM

Air Arabia CEO Adel Ali (L) told reporters at the Dubai Airshow the order consists of around 70 A320neo jets, with the rest being A321XLR and A321neo models.
[DUBAI] Air Arabia on Monday announced a firm order for 120 Airbus A320 family jets in a deal worth around US$14 billion, as the Sharjah-based budget carrier looks to expand its operations beyond the Middle East.

The order will more than double the current fleet of 55 narrowbody aircraft for Air Arabia, the UAE's only listed airline.

"The addition of the A320neo, A321neo and A321XLR complements our existing fleet and allows us to expand our service to farther and newer destinations while remaining loyal to our low-cost business model," Mr Ali said.

He added that the carrier has yet to finalise an engine option for the order.

Boeing, Airbus kept in suspense over big Dubai jet deals

Airbus, which last month cut its full-year delivery goal for commercial jets due to production glitches, said the planemaker was working "relentlessly" to live up to the promises it has made to customers.

The plane manufacturer said it expects first delivery for Air Arabia to be in 2024. 

