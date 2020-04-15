You are here

Home > Transport

Air Arabia to seek state aid, delay launch of low-cost carrier

Wed, Apr 15, 2020 - 5:50 AM

Abu Dhabi

AIR Arabia PJSC has joined airlines globally in seeking state support and plans to delay the launch of a new low-cost carrier as the Covid-19 outbreak continues to wreak havoc on the aviation industry, according to people familiar with the matter.

The airline has asked the United Arab Emirates government for financial assistance, said the people, who asked not to be identified as the matter hasn't been made public. Details of the magnitude of the package haven't been disclosed.

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi, a joint venture with Etihad Airways slated to start flying by the end of June, has been put on hold, said the people. The two airlines intend to revive the plan when demand for global travel recovers from the impact of the pandemic, they said.

Air Arabia declined to comment, while Etihad didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. The UAE government referred questions to authorities in the city of Sharjah, where Air Arabia is based. They couldn't be reached outside business hours.

SEE ALSO

Money FM podcast: Updates on Covid-19

Airlines have been hit with an unprecedented near-total shutdown of travel as the coronavirus crisis sweeps across continents and governments close borders and order populations to stay at home. About 70 per cent of global carrier capacity is idled and the industry could burn through US$61 billion in the second quarter alone, according to the International Air Transport Association.

Emirates, the world's biggest long-haul airline, has already been promised support by Dubai, its owner.

Other carriers looking for government support include Deutsche Lufthansa AG and Air France-KLM.

Air Arabia operates a multi-hub business with bases in Morocco and Egypt as well as Sharjah. The carrier ordered 120 Airbus SE narrow-body jets worth about US$14 billion late last year to drive expansion into southeast Asia and Africa.

The shares have slumped 35 per cent this year, in line with a global aviation selloff. BLOOMBERG

Transport

PIL among boxship operators in rough seas as Covid-19 turns off cash flow

Frequency of trains, buses to be cut as public ridership plunges

Raising a distress signal for seafarers caught in virus storm

Chinese survey ship returns to Vietnam economic zone

Renault to build only electric vehicles for China

India carmaker expects car sales to boom, as private space is seen as safer post-virus

BREAKING NEWS

Apr 15, 2020 12:15 AM
Banking & Finance

Rich nations moving toward virus debt relief for poor countries

[PARIS] Rich nations appeared Tuesday to be moving towards a temporary debt relief deal to help poor countries...

Apr 15, 2020 12:05 AM
Transport

US awards airports US$10b in grants amid travel falloff

[WASHINGTON] The US Transportation Department on Tuesday awarded nearly US$10 billion to US airports struggling with...

Apr 14, 2020 11:49 PM
Companies & Markets

DLF says financial controller quit less than 3 months as job demands were 'not within his expectations'

DLF Holdings said its provisional financial controller quit less than three months into the job only because the...

Apr 14, 2020 11:48 PM
Banking & Finance

Pandemic exposing 'cracks' in financial system, bank losses 'likely' says IMF

[WASHINGTON] The novel coronavirus outbreak has exposed "cracks" in the global financial system and "will likely"...

Apr 14, 2020 11:07 PM
Life & Culture

Woman fined for taking turtle for a walk in Rome

[ROME] An Italian woman who took her pizza-sized turtle out for a walk has been fined 400 euros (S$621) by the Roman...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.