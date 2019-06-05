You are here

Home > Transport

Air Canada gets into drone delivery business

Wed, Jun 05, 2019 - 6:48 AM

lwx_Air Canada_050619_22.jpg
The 10-year deal will see Air Canada's cargo division pursue sales of the start-up's delivery services on tens of thousands of planned routes.
PHOTO: AFP

[MONTREAL] Canada's flagship airline is getting into the business of delivering cargo by drones, announcing on Tuesday a sales agreement with Drone Delivery Canada to market its services across the country.

The 10-year deal will see Air Canada's cargo division pursue sales of the start-up's delivery services on tens of thousands of planned routes.

"We believe drone technology has the potential to offer the cargo community cost-effective solutions to complex issues," Air Canada vice-president Tim Strauss said in a statement.

Mr Strauss emphasised how the service could be particularly useful in remote communities.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Drone Delivery Canada said it is planning to build and operate up to 150,000 drone delivery routes in Canada, before pushing in the United States and Europe.

It must still obtain regulatory approvals.

The company last year signed its first contract, a C$2.5 million (US$2.55 million) deal to deliver supplies, medicine, food and mail to the remote Moose Cree First Nation in the north of Ontario province.

AFP

Transport

ComfortDelGro invests in ancillary services, mobility tech startups

Look, no hands? It won't be for a long while yet

VW to go ahead with truck unit IPO despite trade woes, shaky markets

Renault likely to start formal merger talks with Fiat Chrysler

Carmakers log better US new-vehicle sales in May

VW advances truck unit IPO, braving trade woes and shaky markets

Editor's Choice

lwx_sgx_050619_2.jpg
Jun 5, 2019
Real Estate

Reit listing candidates rethink flotation amid recent weak debuts

BT_20190605_DPM1_3800986.jpg
Jun 5, 2019
Government & Economy

Invest in innovation, people and community for the future: Heng

BT_20190605_MRCOMFORT5DCZ6_3800983.jpg
Jun 5, 2019
Companies & Markets

ComfortDelGro invests in ancillary services, mobility tech startups

Most Read

1 Purged no more: North Korean official appears at show
2 Missing lawyer linked to companies with troubled episodes
3 How long can Carousell go without monetisation breakthrough?
4 US Treasury 'monitoring list': The Singapore puzzle
5 Liang Court deal shows quirk in CapLand strategy

Must Read

lwx_sgx_050619_2.jpg
Jun 5, 2019
Real Estate

Reit listing candidates rethink flotation amid recent weak debuts

BT_20190605_DPM1_3800986.jpg
Jun 5, 2019
Government & Economy

Invest in innovation, people and community for the future: Heng

BT_20190605_MTCONF5_3801027.jpg
Jun 5, 2019
Government & Economy

Asean businesses can play more active role to set agenda amid US-China dispute

lwx_singapore_050619_3.jpg
Jun 5, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore GDP growth to slow to 1.9% in 2019: ICAEW

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening