Air Canada halts flights to Italy over coronavirus

Wed, Mar 11, 2020 - 6:40 AM

Air Canada announced on Tuesday it was suspending daily flights to Italy after the Mediterranean country banned public gatherings and restricted travel to help fight the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Canada's flagship carrier cited the Italian government's "health and safety" measures imposed after the disease infected more than 9,000 people in Italy in just over two weeks.

Its last flight from Rome until at least May 1 was scheduled to leave for Montreal on Wednesday.

