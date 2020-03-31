You are here

Home > Transport

Air Canada to temporarily lay off half its workforce

Tue, Mar 31, 2020 - 12:54 PM

nz_aircanada_310354.jpg
Air Canada announced Monday it would temporarily lay off nearly half of its employees and reduce activity by up to 90 per cent in the second quarter due to the coronavirus.
PHOTO: AFP

[MONTREAL] Air Canada announced Monday it would temporarily lay off nearly half of its employees and reduce activity by up to 90 per cent in the second quarter due to the coronavirus.

The measures would affect 15,200 employees and about 1,300 managers from April 3, the airline said in a press release.

Last week, Air Canada -- the first Canadian airline to be hit hard by the pandemic -- announced the temporary layoff of more than 5,100 flight attendants, including 1,500 members of its low-cost subsidiary Air Canada Rouge.

"The unpredictable extent and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic requires a significant overall response," Air Canada president Calin Rovinescu said in the statement.

"To furlough such a large proportion of our employees is an extremely painful decision but one we are required to take given our dramatically smaller operations for the next while."

SEE ALSO

AGMs must include live webcast, limit physical attendance to 10 people: SGX RegCo

The Montreal-based company will reduce operations for the second quarter of 2020 by 85 to 90 per cent compared to the same period the previous year.

A cost reduction program will be implemented to generate "at least US$500 million". Senior executives will give up a part of their salary, and the president and chief financial officer will give up their entire salary.

Air Canada has suspended most of its international flights, including to the United States, after the announcement of the temporary closure of the US-Canada border in an attempt to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

The number of airports in Canada it is now serving has been reduced from 62 to 40.

Air Canada employs 36,000 people around the world, according to the company website.

Canada's second-largest airline, Air Transat, which is being acquired by Air Canada, also announced it would lay off nearly 2,000 flight attendants, beginning in early April.

 

AFP

Transport

Billionaire's Instagram-perfect isolation on a luxury superyacht draws outrage

Coronavirus could force GM to delay its redesigned 2021 SUVs

Rates at most ERP gantries to fall from Apr 6 amid fewer cars on roads: LTA

Airlines plan furloughs; Air New Zealand sees smaller carrier in a year

Oil traders hustle for tankers to divert US crude to Asia

Virgin Australia in talks with government about support for airline industry

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 31, 2020 12:54 PM
Companies & Markets

AGMs must include live webcast, limit physical attendance to 10 people: SGX RegCo

ISSUERS who hold their annual general meetings (AGMs) before April 30 must provide a live webcast for attendees, the...

Mar 31, 2020 12:51 PM
Garage

Tencent-backed online education firm Yuanfudao raises US$1b in new round

[BEIJING] Chinese online education platform Yuanfudao said on Tuesday it has raised US$1 billion in a new financing...

Mar 31, 2020 12:50 PM
Government & Economy

Virus breaks the mold for telework in office-bound Japan

[TOKYO] The longstanding stereotype of Japan's office-bound "salaryman" is being tested as companies cautiously...

Mar 31, 2020 12:45 PM
Real Estate

JTC launches Gul Ave industrial site for application

JTC on Tuesday launched for application a 0.58 hectare site along Gul Avenue with a 20-year tenure.

Mar 31, 2020 12:09 PM
Transport

Billionaire's Instagram-perfect isolation on a luxury superyacht draws outrage

[NEW YORK] David Geffen's picture-perfect self-seclusion is highlighting ugly divisions in the age of the...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.