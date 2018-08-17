You are here

Air Canada's Ben Smith named Air France-KLM chief executive: management

Fri, Aug 17, 2018 - 7:02 AM

Air France-KLM on Thursday named Ben Smith of Air Canada as its new chief executive, the first non-French head of the group despite resistance from its powerful trade unions.
"Ben Smith will start working with Air France-KLM by September 30 at the latest," it said in a statement, after nine out of 10 Air France unions said they were opposed to the appointment of a foreigner to head the legacy national flag carrier.

"Ben Smith will start working with Air France-KLM by September 30 at the latest," it said in a statement, after nine out of 10 Air France unions said they were opposed to the appointment of a foreigner to head the legacy national flag carrier.

