Air Canada's Ben Smith named Air France-KLM chief executive: management

[PARIS] Air France-KLM on Thursday named Ben Smith of Air Canada as its new chief executive, the first non-French head of the group despite resistance from its powerful trade unions.

"Ben Smith will start working with Air France-KLM by September 30 at the latest," it said in a statement, after nine out of 10 Air France unions said they were opposed to the appointment of a foreigner to head the legacy national flag carrier.

AFP