You are here

Home > Transport

Air France-KLM orders 60 new Airbus planes, plans A380 phase-out

Wed, Jul 31, 2019 - 10:43 AM

nz_airfrance_310751.jpg
Air France-KLM said Tuesday that it would buy 60 of Airbus's new A220-300 planes, one of its biggest orders in years as the airline moves to modernise its fleet in order to reduce operating costs and rein in carbon emissions.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[PARIS] Air France-KLM said Tuesday that it would buy 60 of Airbus's new A220-300 planes, one of its biggest orders in years as the airline moves to modernise its fleet in order to reduce operating costs and rein in carbon emissions.

The company also revealed that it would cease operating its massive Airbus A380 superjumbos, saying they were no longer cost-effective in the highly competitive travel markets.

Chief Executive Ben Smith, a Canadian named last year with the task of streamlining the airline's operations, said the A220s would be cheaper to fly while also "significantly reducing CO2 and noise emissions".

The airline did not reveal the value of the huge order, which would be worth US$5.5 billion at list prices, though airlines usually negotiate significant discounts.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

It includes an option for 30 additional A220s, which will replace the ageing Airbus A318s and A319s for its short and medium-haul flights.

The airline said they would reduce operating costs per seat by at least 10 per cent.

"This is a very important next step in Air France's transformation," Mr Smith said in a statement, released ahead of the airline's first-half earnings report on Wednesday.

The A220 was known as the Bombardier C Series before Airbus bought a majority share in the loss-making aircraft last year and rebranded it.

Assembled in the Canadian province of Quebec, it can carry between 100 and 150 passengers and has a range of more than 6,000 kilometres (3,730 miles).

- No more superjumbos -

Air France-KLM also announced plans to phase out by 2022 the use of its 10 A380 superjumbos, which have failed to prove as popular as hoped with airlines worldwide.

Airbus had already halted production of the double-decker jet earlier this year after failing to secure any new orders

"The A380 consumes 20 to 25 per cent more fuel per seat than new generation long-haul aircraft, and therefore emits more CO2," the airline said.

It said it is studying potential replacements for the A380s, and has already recently placed orders for Airbus's popular A350 long-haul jet as well as Boeing 787 Dreamliners.

Mr Smith is on a drive to cut the carrier's costs and help it compete against low-cost rivals by closing or reducing shorter loss-making routes and using smaller aircraft.

In May, he also announced plans to cut up to 465 jobs through voluntary redundancies.

 

AFP

Transport

Air Canada lifts Q2 earnings despite 737 MAX grounding

Global airfares, hotel rates set for modest rise as economy slows in 2020: industry forecast

Goodbye to energy shipping?

Asiana feels chill in air travel from frosty S Korea-Japan ties

Lufthansa's Q2 earnings add to Europe's aviation gloom as fare war bites

Uber cutting marketing staff to reduce costs

Editor's Choice

nz_cbd_310782.jpg
Jul 31, 2019
Garage

PEs target Asean startups as they join VCs in funding landscape

nz_raffles_310722.jpg
Jul 31, 2019
Government & Economy

New pilot scheme to help high-growth tech firms bring in EP talent

nz_sembcorp_300752.jpg
Jul 31, 2019
Companies & Markets

SembMarine shares tumble on warning of bigger loss in H2

Must Read

nz_raffles_310722.jpg
Jul 31, 2019
Government & Economy

New pilot scheme to help high-growth tech firms bring in EP talent

nz_cbd_310782.jpg
Jul 31, 2019
Garage

PEs target Asean startups as they join VCs in funding landscape

Jul 31, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Parkway Life Reit, Starhill Global Reit, CRCT, FHT, Japfa, Lian Beng, Tee Land

Jul 31, 2019
Companies & Markets

Parkway Life Reit raises Q2 DPU by 2.6% on higher rent from Singapore hospitals

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly