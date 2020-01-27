You are here

Air India bidders must absorb US$3.3b debt to buy carrier

Mon, Jan 27, 2020 - 10:57 AM

Bidders for Air India will need to absorb US$3.26 billion of its debt, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration tries once again to sell the national carrier.
PHOTO: REUTERS

The entire company will be sold but effective control needs to stay with Indian nationals, according to preliminary terms published Monday. Bids are invited by March 17 with Ernst & Young LLP India as transaction adviser.

Air India, which started in 1932 as a mail carrier before winning commercial popularity, saw its fortunes fade with the emergence of cutthroat low-cost competition. The state-run airline has been unprofitable for over a decade and is saddled with more than US$8 billion in debt.

Indian regulations allow a foreign airline to buy as much as 49 per cent of a local carrier, while overseas investors other than airlines can buy an entire carrier. The government didn't find a single bidder when it tried to sell Air India in 2018.

BLOOMBERG

