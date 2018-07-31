You are here

Home > Transport

Air marshals secretly monitored US passengers for years, says TSA

Tue, Jul 31, 2018 - 5:50 AM

Washington

FEDERAL air marshals have for years been quietly monitoring small numbers of US air passengers and reporting on inflight behaviour considered suspicious, even if those individuals have no known terrorism links, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) said on Sunday.

Under a sensitive, previously undisclosed programme called "Quiet Skies", the TSA has since 2010 tasked marshals to identify passengers who raise flags because of travel histories or other factors and conduct secret observations of their actions - including behaviour as common as sweating heavily or using the restroom repeatedly - as they fly between US destinations.

The Boston Globe first revealed the existence of the Quiet Skies programme on Sunday. In response to questions, TSA spokesman James Gregory offered more details of the programme's origins and goals, comparing it to other law enforcement activities that ask officers to closely monitor individuals or areas vulnerable to crime.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"We are no different than the cop on the corner who is placed there because there is an increased possibility that something might happen," Mr Gregory said. "When you're in a tube at 30,000 feet ... it makes sense to put someone there." The TSA declined to provide complete information on how individuals are selected for Quiet Skies and how the programme works.

According to the TSA, the programme used travel records and other factors to identify passengers who will be subject to additional checks at airports and, sometimes, be observed inflight by air marshals who report on their activities to the agency.

The initiative raises new questions about the privacy of ordinary Americans as they go about routine travel within the United States and about the broad net cast by law enforcement as it seeks to keep air travel safe.

Mr Gregory said the programme did not single out passengers based on race or religion and should not be considered surveillance because the agency does not, for example, listen to passengers' calls or follow flagged individuals around airports.

But during inflight observation of people who are tagged as Quiet Skies passengers, marshals use an agency checklist to record passenger behaviour: Did he or she sleep during the flight? Did he or she use a mobile phone? Look around erratically?

"The programme analyses information on a passenger's travel patterns while taking the whole picture into account," Mr Gregory said, adding "an additional line of defence to aviation security".

"If that person does all that stuff, and the airplane lands safely and they move on, the behaviour will be noted, but they will not be approached or apprehended," he said.

He declined to say whether the programme has resulted in arrests or disruption of any criminal plots.

Hugh Handeyside, senior staff attorney with the American Civil Liberties Union's National Security Project, called on the TSA to provide more information about the programme to passengers.

"Such surveillance not only makes no sense, it is a big waste of taxpayer money and raises a number of constitutional questions," he said. "These concerns and the need for transparency are all the more acute because of TSA's track record of using unreliable and unscientific techniques to screen and monitor travellers who have done nothing wrong." The TSA, which was created soon after the Sep 11, 2001 terrorist attacks, screens on average more than two million passengers a day.

While the agency is tasked with a weighty public safety mission, it has at times been publicly rebuked for being intrusive and abusive at airport checkpoints. It has been accused of doing little to enhance security while subjecting passengers to searches or questioning.

In 2015, the Department of Homeland Security's inspector-general found that undercover agents were able to slip fake bombs past TSA screeners about 95 per cent of the time. A year later, the flying public was in an uproar over long lines to move through security screening.

But TSA officials have said that ensuring public safety while keeping passengers moving has made their work difficult.

"We have a no-fail mission," former TSA administrator Peter Neffinger told Congress in 2015.

The agency has also been criticised for its treatment of Muslims and other minorities who have complained of being profiled while travelling.

Earlier this year, media reports revealed that the agency had compiled a secret list of unruly passengers. WP

Editor's Choice

BT_20180731_LMXSTRATEGYLEE_3516414.jpg
Jul 31, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore equities still favoured amid uncertain, volatile H2 for Asia

Jul 31, 2018
Companies & Markets

E-commerce solutions firm Synagie to raise S$9.8m net proceeds on Catalist

Jul 31, 2018
Government & Economy

Retirement age review, reskilling: Firms say flexibility is key

Most Read

1 Steve Ting on timing, luck and second phase of his career
2 CPF withdrawals via PayNow hit S$40m since launch in March: OCBC
3 Daintree Residence sells 50 out of 80 units in weekend launch
4 Deutsche Bank's Yusof Yaacob may be a leading candidate for Khazanah's top job
5 UOB teams up with 7 car dealerships, Carousell to launch car financing service
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20180731_LMXSTRATEGYLEE_3516414.jpg
Jul 31, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore equities still favoured amid uncertain, volatile H2 for Asia

Jul 31, 2018
Government & Economy

Retirement age review, reskilling: Firms say flexibility is key

BT_20180731_HHBP31_3516346.jpg
Jul 31, 2018
Energy & Commodities

Big Oil can stay relevant in low-carbon future: BP

BT_20180731_STWORK31_3516367.jpg
Jul 31, 2018
Government & Economy

New national centre to help local firms develop in-house trainers

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening