You are here

Home > Transport

Air New Zealand sees annual underlying loss due to coronavirus

Tue, May 26, 2020 - 11:32 AM

nz_airnz_260563.jpg
Air New Zealand said on Tuesday it would report an underlying loss in the financial year ending June 30 due to the coronavirus outbreak, but had slashed costs to the extent it had not yet needed to draw down a government loan.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SYDNEY] Air New Zealand said on Tuesday it would report an underlying loss in the financial year ending June 30 due to the coronavirus outbreak, but had slashed costs to the extent it had not yet needed to draw down a government loan.

The airline has cut 30 per cent of its staff, or 4,000 employees, and will ground its fleet of 16 Boeing 777 widebody planes until at least the end of December. It will also take a NZ$350 million (S$304.5 million) to NZ$450 million impairment on the planes.

"We are preparing for a scenario in which the airline is still 30 per cent smaller than pre-Covid levels in two years' time," chief financial officer Jeff McDowall said in a statement.

It will reduce its monthly cash outflow for the financial year ending June 30, 2021, by NZ$50 million to NZ$60 million from NZ$150 million to NZ$200 million, general manager corporate finance Leila Peters told analysts.

Air New Zealand said it had short-term liquidity of NZ$640 million as of May 25 and had not drawn on a NZ$900 million government loan that carries annual interest rates ranging from 7 per cent to 9 per cent.

SEE ALSO

Germany stamps authority on Lufthansa with 9b euro lifeline

If drawn, the government has the ability to seek repayment through a capital raising by the airline after six months, or convert the loan to equity. Mr McDowall told analysts the airline would draw on the loan if liquidity fell to NZ$200 million to NZ$250 million.

Due to a fall in demand and travel restrictions, Air New Zealand expects a 50 per cent capacity drop in the six months ending June 30, leading to a sharp fall in revenue.

Domestic demand is not likely to rebound to normal levels by the end of 2020, in part because 20 per cent of passengers are normally international tourists now barred from entering the country, Mr McDowall said.

Australia and Pacific Islands travel is likely to resume quicker than long-haul destinations, he said.

The airline said it would defer or cancel almost NZ$700 million in expected capital spending to December 2022, including deferrals of planned Airbus SE A321neo deliveries.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Transport

First test of Virgin Orbit rocket fails to accomplish goal

Brazil still plans to privatise 43 airports through 2022: minister

Germany stamps authority on Lufthansa with 9b euro lifeline

Duterte answers call of workers begging to go home

Chaos, cancellations as India air travel restarts

AMG head Moers poised to be Aston Martin's new CEO

BREAKING NEWS

May 26, 2020 11:33 AM
Government & Economy

BOJ's Kuroda says ready to ease more including via new steps

[TOKYO] Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Tuesday the central bank was ready to ease monetary policy...

May 26, 2020 11:33 AM
Life & Culture

California opens places of worship, in-store retail businesses: health officials

[ATLANTA] California retail with in-store shopping and places of worship that were closed under one of the most...

May 26, 2020 11:27 AM
Transport

First test of Virgin Orbit rocket fails to accomplish goal

[LOS ANGELES] The first test launch of a rocket that is released from a jumbo jet at 35,000 feet and then propels...

May 26, 2020 11:27 AM
Consumer

Masks too dangerous for children under 2, Japan medical group says

[TOKYO] Children under the age of two shouldn't wear masks because they can make breathing difficult and increase...

May 26, 2020 11:24 AM
Government & Economy

UK to reopen thousands of shops in easing of coronavirus lockdown: Johnson

[LONDON] Britain will reopen thousands of high street shops, department stores and shopping centres next month,...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.