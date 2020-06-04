You are here

Air New Zealand set to boost domestic capacity to 55% of normal levels

Thu, Jun 04, 2020 - 10:46 AM

AB_airnz_040620.jpg
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SYDNEY] Air New Zealand said on Thursday it would boost its domestic capacity to 55 per cent of pre-pandemic levels during July and August as restrictions ease and travel demand increases.

"We've been encouraged by demand from leisure travellers recently and we're also expecting demand for business travel to continue to build," Air New Zealand general manager of networks Scott Carr said in a statement.

"As a result, we have been working to add more flying to our domestic schedule from next month and this includes additional services for the July school holidays."

Air New Zealand had resumed 20 per cent of its usual domestic capacity when a lockdown ended in May. 

REUTERS

