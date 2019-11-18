You are here

Home > Transport

Air New Zealand to cancel some summer flights due to Rolls-Royce engine checks

Mon, Nov 18, 2019 - 6:35 AM

WH_NZA_121249.jpg
Air New Zealand said on Monday about 14,000 customers would be affected by cancellations this summer because of ongoing Rolls-Royce engine checks on its Boeing 787-9 aircraft.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[BENGALURU] Air New Zealand said on Monday about 14,000 customers would be affected by cancellations this summer because of ongoing Rolls-Royce engine checks on its Boeing 787-9 aircraft.

The national carrier said it had 10 Trent 1000 engines on its 787-9 fleet but that schedule changes were "now unavoidable", adding that further changes may also be needed.

Rolls-Royce is asking operators of the engines to carry out more frequent maintenance because of an issue with its high-pressure turbine blades, Air NZ said.

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Transport

Yangzijiang's key man 'safe and healthy', expected to return soon

Nissan alliance in flux a year after Ghosn shock

Airbus-backed tournament unveils first electric racing aircraft

Baltic Exchange Shipping Insights

China-Austria deal threatens to kill off Tito's Adriatic dream

Ferrari prescribes a Roma therapy

BREAKING

Nov 18, 2019 06:56 AM
Government & Economy

Bolivia government says unrest is 'down by half'

[LA PAZ] Bolivia's interim government said on Sunday that the violent demonstrations roiling the country were...

Nov 18, 2019 06:53 AM
Government & Economy

Hong Kong activist urges Germany to halt Chinese army training

[FRANKFURT AM MAIN] Hong Kong democracy activist Joshua Wong urged Germany on Sunday to stop military training...

Nov 18, 2019 06:51 AM
Government & Economy

Hong Kong police seal off university amid fears of crackdown

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong police on Monday trapped hundreds of protesters inside a major university, sealing off roads...

Nov 18, 2019 06:48 AM
Technology

Spark New Zealand keeps Huawei on list of preferred suppliers

[BENGALURU] Spark New Zealand said on Monday that China's Huawei Technologies was still among three companies on its...

Nov 18, 2019 06:47 AM
Dining Out

HP rejects Xerox's US$33.5b offer to buy the company

[BENGALURU] HP said on Sunday it had rejected an offer from printer maker Xerox to buy the company, saying the US$33...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly