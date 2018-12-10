You are here

Air New Zealand to operate Singapore-Christchurch service

Mon, Dec 10, 2018 - 10:18 AM
janiceh@sph.com.sg@JaniceHengBT

AIR New Zealand will operate flights between Singapore and Christchurch from December 2019, following approval for it and Singapore Airlines to extend their existing joint venture alliance for five years to March 2024.

Air New Zealand will operate a seasonal service between Singapore and Christchurch that runs five times weekly from Dec 1, 2019 to Feb 22, 2020, using new configuration Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft.  Until now, Singapore Airlines has been operating the seasonal service three times a week, in addition to its daily service between Singapore and Christchurch.

Air New Zealand chief strategy, networks and alliances officer Nick Judd said the change was introduced to meet growing demand for alliance services, adding that the use of larger Dreamliner aircraft will increase capacity and add more premium seating.

Said Air New Zealand head of South and South-east Asia Jenni Martin: “We have seen strong demand for travel to New Zealand in the South and South-east Asia market recently, and we expect these seasonal services and the increase in frequency during the peak season will appeal to travellers in this region.”

In addition to Christchurch services, Air New Zealand and Singapore Airlines also offer three daily services between Auckland and Singapore and a four times weekly service between Wellington and Singapore via Australia under their joint alliance.

Tickets for the new Air New Zealand operated service will go on sale from Jan 23, 2019.

